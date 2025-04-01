Man acquitted of sex offences in AJIPA trial

- File photo

A 63-year-old man was acquitted of all four counts of sexual penetration against a minor female by nine jurors after a trial conducted under the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act (AJIPA).

The verdict was delivered at the Port of Spain High Court on March 27.

The allegations stemmed from four separate incidents that allegedly took place between April 8, 2021, and April 8, 2022. The accused was arrested and charged on December 11, 2023. He was arraigned and pleaded not guilty before Justice Mauricia Joseph-Patrick when the trial started on March 10.

According to the prosecution, the alleged victim, a friend of the accused’s daughter, visited his home on multiple occasions and engaged in sexual intercourse with him. The prosecution further alleged that the accused gave the victim money and a cell phone. Two family members of the victim testified in support of these claims.

During the trial, the alleged victim had to have her memory refreshed multiple times from her prior statements given to the police. In closing addresses, defence attorneys Collin Elbourne and Janeil Chuck of the Public Defenders’ Department pointed to inconsistencies and contradictions in her testimony and that of her relatives. They also raised concerns over the lack of statements from independent witnesses, arguing that the case against the accused was unreliable and implausible.

At the trial, the accused consistently denied the allegations, asserting that the victim and her family had fabricated the claims. A close family member of the accused testified in his defense.

The case highlighted the efficiency of AJIPA in expediting criminal proceedings, with the accused's trial concluding within 15 months of his arrest.

Rebecca Trim-Wright and Bisram Ramdatt from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions prosecuted.