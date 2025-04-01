Kamla: More UNC changes to come

BIG CHANGES: UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar chats with incumbent Moruga/Tableland MP Michelle Benjamin (left), newly selected UNC candidate for Princes Town Dr Aiyna Ali (third from left) and newly selected UNC candidate for Couva South Barry Padarath at the Perry Young Jamaat, Fairfield Road, Recreation Grounds, Princes Town, during Eid celebrations on March 31. -Photo by Innis Francis

OPPOSITION Leader and UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has announced more changes will be coming to the party's electoral lineup, four days before all candidates contesting the April 28 general election must have their nominations approved by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

On March 18, Prime Minister Stuart Young announced April 28 as election day and April 4 as nomination day.

The latest change announced by Persad-Bissessar, when she addressed Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at Fairfield Recreation Ground, Princes Town, on March 31, was the constituency's incumbent MP Barry Padarath not standing for re-election there but being shifted to Couva South. She made no mention of Couva South's incumbent MP Rudranath Indarsingh's future with the party.

She said, "Today I announce that Barry Padarath will be the UNC candidate for Couva North."

Some people applauded the announcement.

Persad-Bissessar said, "In his place, I have found someone from your own community."

Before she could continue her speech, Persad-Bissessar was prompted by someone in the audience.

She then corrected her earlier statement and said Padarath will be the UNC's Couva South candidate.

Couva North was represented by the UNC's Ravi Ratiram.

No candidate has been announced for this constituency yet.

Persad-Bissessar said, "He (Padarath) has served you well here in Princes Town but all good things must come to an end."

Speaking afterwards to the media, Persad-Bissessar dismissed one reporter's suggestion that Padarath's reassignment to Couva South was "a bombshell."

"My party has made a very important decision. So we say farewell to Princes Town on behalf of MP Padarath, who is to be moved from Princes Town to serve the party in another capacity which is in the seat of Couva South."

Persad-Bissessar said dentist Dr Aiyna Ali is the UNC's Princes Town candidate.

She repeated the UNC is poised to win the election.

Persad-Bissessar refused to disclose the party's strategy with respect to announcing its remaining candidates before April 4.

"Yesterday (March 30 in Moruga) you asked me all kinds of questions. Today I say God is great and it's beautiful day."

She told a reporter to do her research to determine who was the former Couva South MP.

Persad-Bissessar repeated, "MP Barry is going into Couva South. Do your research."

Asked whether Indarsingh will contest a different seat, she said, "There will be a space and place for everyone. Put them into a different zone. Whatever."

Persad-Bissessar added those decisions will be made in the next two days.

"We will be rolling out more candidates."

UNC sources claimed incumbent Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo and incumbent Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe could contest each others seats instead of standing for re-election in their current constituencies.

Asked if making such radical changes to the UNC's electoral line up with less than four days before nomination day was wise, Persad-Bissessar said, "Of course we need new faces.

"We need new voices. We need new talent. But it is strategic. It is a good thing to do."

She remained unfazed about anyone in the UNC being upset about these changes.

"There are always people who are discontented. Not even the good Lord could make everybody contented and I am certainly nowhere near to the good Lord."

She said, "But I think the majority of people are contented. So we deal with them. I am not from Heaven above. I try my best to do my best for all of the people of our land."

Persad-Bissessar neither confirmed nor denied claims that former deputy police commissioner Deodath Dulalchan was being considered at the UNC's Chaguanas West candidate.

"I am not going to tell you my candidates are until we make the final decision."

Persad-Bissessar could not confirm whether the Congress of the People (COP) will joint the UNC's coalition of interests for the election.

"We are discussions. We are still continuing. When that decision is made, we still have some days to go."

She hinted the COP could join the UNC's coalition on March 16. Persad-Bissessar did not say whether COP leader Prakash Ramadhar will contest any seat.

Padarath and Ali expressed optimism about contesting their respective constituencies.

In a phone interview, Indarsingh was not worried about his political future,

"Well, the political leader and the screening committee have made their decision.”

Indarsingh pledged his support to help the UNC win the election.

He had no comment about whether the party wanted him to contest another seat.