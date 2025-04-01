Headliner takes Commander Classic at Santa Rosa

Dillon Khelawan - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE feature attraction on the day's programme was the final event which was named Chief Commander Classic, a grade-three race that was opened to native bred three year olds, which went over a distance of 1,600 metres on a firm turf.

When starter Wayne Campbell sent the field off at 4.47 pm it was a level break for all. As the runners passed in front of the winning line for the first time, Headliner had a narrow advantage over his rivals.

With all eight thoroughbreds travelling up the back stretch handily, Headliner still had a narrow lead over his competitors. Champion jockey Dillon Khelawan asked Headliner just to quicken a bit and he opened up a gap of about two lengths over the field with just about 600m left in the contest.

With just about 400m left in the event the battle was now on for second.

As the field set sail for the judges, Headliner now had a three-length advantage over the field, with Showtime cutting into the lead. Khelawan asked Headliner for just a little more effort and he willingly obliged opening up a gap by four-and-three quarter to stamp authority over his rivals.

In the jockeys column, veteran rider Ricardo Jadoo had three wins, champion jockey Dillon had a double on the day and another veteran rider Nobel Abrego with one.

Leading the trainers was champion trainer John O'Brien, saddling three winners.

Racing action will resume on April 21 when The Champagne Stakes will be the feature attraction on the day.