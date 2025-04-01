CoP: No concern over 11 sent back from US

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin -

Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Junior Benjamin is vowing the police service will keep a close eye on the 11 people recently deported from the United States.

Benjamin's statement came after 11 people were deported from the US on March 28.

The ten men and one woman were sent back from the US for various criminal offences and arrived at Piarco International Airport on March 28 aboard a Global X charter flight from Louisiana.

None of them had passports.

Speaking with Newsday via phone on March 31, Benjamin said one person from the group had an active warrant and was detained. He sought to assure the public that the police service had "everything under control."

>

"We are able to monitor the situation and control it. If anything tends to get out of hand, we have a strategy we would employ," Benjamin said.

"We recognise what is happening. We are going to be forearmed in putting the necessary measures in place to monitor these individuals with all the protocols we have within our organisation.

"If any of these people are found to have ties to guns or other illegal activities, we are going to monitor them closely," he added.

Benjamin said the police are collaborating with all relevant authorities as it monitors the situation to ensure the service is doing its part.

Asked if the public should be concerned as the 11 deported people have a criminal history, Benjamin stressed it is under control and the police service has assessed and gathered the necessary information.

He said the police will not just be monitoring and evaluating but also work to ensure they become law-abiding citizens.

"We will do what is necessary to ensure they are properly monitored and integrated into society while working with the relevant authorities."

Benjamin said they will also be treated like any other person.

Asked about others outside of the one confirmed of having a warrant, he said: “I don't know if there are others who have warrants.

>

"If they do, we (the police) have their location and information, which we will use as necessary.”

He added the police service has been liaising with US authorities during this process and has always been in constant contact with both US and other international and regional agencies to ensure collaboration. He said this collaboration is crucial to ensure TT is not adversely affected.

When questioned about possible future deportations, Benjamin said the situation is outside of the service’s control but noted, "This might not be the end."

"We must ensure we receive the relevant information and data to analyse and monitor these cases to prevent it from affecting the crime situation."

Benjamin also discussed what he described as incremental successes in policing, saying, "I can say we are seeing small victories.

"At this point in time, we have 98 murders, compared to 141 for the same period last year.

"The numbers continue to move in a positive direction.

"We have 43 fewer murders, which is very encouraging to me and shows the hard work officers are doing on the ground."

He added the police service is committed to continuing along this path and will ensure these deportations do not negatively affect TT. He reiterated that police will monitor the deportees "very seriously" to ensure their reintroduction into society is as productive and law-abiding as possible.

>

"We will deal with them precisely, if necessary," he concluded.

Prime Minister Stuart Young, speaking at Macoon Masjid in Victoria Village after an Eid celebration on March 31, commented on the deportation of 11 citizens, describing it as not unusual.

"This has been happening for years."

Reflecting on his time as National Security minister, Young said, "You would receive reports of deportations that were going to happen."

Lamenting his first National Security Council meeting as PM, he said at that meeting he prioritised the issue and is satisfied with the arrangements that had been made, explaining there is a process in place for people deported on their return.

"We are informed in advance by the US government, as has been the case for decades. They provide us with information on the charges these individuals faced.

"That information is then entered into our system, shared with our intelligence services, and our police service. Upon arrival, they are greeted at the airport for debriefing."

A close relative of the only woman in the group told Newsday via phone on March 31 she was still in police custody for two outstanding warrants. She did not want to comment further.

The others include a 36-year-old man arrested for illegally entering the US in 2024 and a 41-year-old man arrested for selling heroin. Additionally, a 28-year-old man from Arima was arrested for assault, while a 50-year-old man from Arima was also arrested for illegal entry. Another Arima man, aged 40, was deported for selling cocaine.

>

A 38-year-old man from La Romaine was arrested for larceny and a 54-year-old man from San Fernando was deported for false imprisonment. Lastly, a 50-year-old man from Chaguanas was arrested in the US for armed robbery.

Eight were picked up by relatives at Piarco and all offences and arrests were carried out in the US.

On their return, they were processed by the Northern Division CSI, further interviewed by Traffic Index, and subsequently processed by Customs.