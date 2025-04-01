Central FC climb to 2nd in TTPFL, AC PoS drop points

Central FC striker Tyrone Charles attempts to dribble around an Eagles FC defender during a TTPFL match at the Arima Velodrome. - Photos courtesy TTPFL Facebook Page

Defending champs AC Port of Spain (25 points) and last season's runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC (23 points) both dropped points when action in tier one of the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) continued at the St James Police Barracks on March 30.

Currently fifth in the 12-team table, Police missed the opportunity to creep into the top three on their home ground when they played to a 1-1 draw with 1976 FC Phoenix (13 points). The visiting Phoenix team took the lead in the 36th minute thanks to a goal from Sherwin Lovell.

Phoenix took a 1-0 lead into halftime but their lead disappeared in the 56th minute when playmaker Joevin Jones scored a free kick to tie the scores and give his team a share of the spoils. Fresh from Soca Warriors duty in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary showdown with Cuba, it was Jones' eighth goal of the league season.

In the second game of the St James double-header, AC PoS missed the chance to regain second spot on the table as they drew 1-1 with sixth-placed Caledonia (20 points).

Caledonia got a surprise win over AC PoS in the TTPFL first round, and they got off to a dream start when flanker Devon Charles headed in a right-side set piece in only the fourth minute.

After conceding, AC PoS did a lot of hard running without creating many clear-cut chances. On the half-hour mark, though, the fortunes for the "Capital Boys" changed when their ever-reliable defender Robert Primus headed in a dangerous free kick from new signing Leston Paul. It was Primus' fourth goal of the campaign.

In the 34th minute, AC PoS nearly got a go-ahead goal when Caledonia's Jevaughn Thomas headed agonisingly headed wide of his own goal as he attempted to clear a threatening left-side corner from Nathan Lewis.

Caledonia created a chance of their own before the end of the half, but their new Tobago signing Lashawn Roberts shot straight at veteran goalkeeper Marvin Phillip from a tight angle in the 40th minute.

There was little by way of meaningful goalmouth action in the second half as the teams struggled to find their rhythm.

In the 68th minute, mere moments after coming on, AC PoS substitute Michael Chaves showed his dancing feet when he evaded a couple of tackles on the edge of the area. However, centre back Daneil Cyrus put his body on the line to charge down Chaves' goalbound effort.

In the 85th minute, another substitute in Jariel Arthur tried to influence the scoreline but his firm right-footed shot from outside the area was well-saved by Phillip in the AC PoS goal.

On March 29, MIC Central FC Reboot (27 points) assumed second place on the standings when they blanked the cellar-placed Eagles FC 2-0 at the Arima Velodrome. Playmaker John-Paul Rochford opened the scoring in the third minute as he grabbed his fifth of the season, with veteran marksman Kevon "Showtime" Woodley sealing the three points with an 80th-minute item.

Central's result closed Defence Force's lead atop the table to 12 points.

In the other match in Arima on March 29, Prisons FC (nine points) got only their second win of the season when they defeated the 11th-placed Point Fortin Civic 3-0. Brendon Figuera scored a second-half brace to lead Prisons, while midfielder Rhondel Gibson got things under way with a goal in the eighth minute.

On March 28, the Army/Coast Guard combination recorded their 13th straight win when they defeated San Juan Jabloteh 3-1 in an exciting clash at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*13*13*0*0*48*13*35*39

Central FC*13*9*0*4*35*24*11*27

AC PoS*13*7*4*2*29*15*14*25

Jabloteh*13*7*3*3*30*21*9*24

Police FC*13*7*2*4*38*22*16*23

Caledonia*13*6*2*5*22*26*-4*20

Club Sando*13*5*3*5*21*16*5*18

La Horquetta Rangers*13*3*4*6*22*25*-3*13

1976 FC Phoenix*13*3*4*6*19*26*-7*13

Prisons FC*13*2*3*8*15*26*-11*9

Point Fortin Civic*13*2*0*11*12*35*-23*6

Eagles FC*13*1*1*11*10*52*-42*4