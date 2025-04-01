Caribbean Yard Campus launches Dry Season 2025 courses

Flyer for the Caribbean Yard Campus Dry Season 2025 courses. - Photo courtesy Caribbean Yard Campus

THE Caribbean Yard Campus (CYC) will continue its efforts to pass on traditional knowledge through its upcoming Dry Season programme. This year’s offering will offer opportunities once more to learn Trinidad Patwa/Kweyol, the science of bush medicine and to strengthen and manage community organisations.

Nou Ka Pale Patwa is an introductory course in the Patwa language still spoken in parts of Trinidad, most famously Paramin. The language expresses the Creole-French culture that connects Trinidad with Haiti, Dominica, St Lucia and the Francophone Caribbean – Guadeloupe, Martinique, Cayenne.

As a cultural, not only linguistic, experience, the course involves learning games and songs, visiting communities and interacting with Patwa/Kweyol speakers in Trinidad and the wider region. The course will be delivered on Wednesdays from 6-8 pm.

Sweet Broom and Bitter Bush introduces participants to knowledge and usage of common herbs and plants in Trinidad and Tobago. The course encourages participants to develop responsible attitudes to their own health by identifying and researching the properties and potencies of the plants they use. Though delivered online, the course also involves field trips for identifying, collecting and documenting plants. It will take place on Mondays from 6-9 pm.

Seine and Susu refers to traditional systems of labour and financial co-operation. This course draws on the principles of co-operative action to promote best practices needed for successful management and growth. The course addresses the needs of community-based organisations, such as steelbands, conservation, cultural and advocacy groups. Practical activities will include managing meetings, conflict mediation and networking. Participants will develop tools for financial management, fund-raining, advocacy and sustainability. The course will run on Tuesdays from 6-8 pm.

The Dry Season Programme begins April 7 and ends on June 21.

All courses will be delivered online with the exception of scheduled practical sessions.

To register and for further info, e-mail www.caribbeanyardcampus.org or call 355-0966.