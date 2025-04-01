Brightening the landscape

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I always look forward to seeing colourful trees brighten the landscape of greens and browns. Yellow and pink poui, I loved first. There’s also the red flamboyant, and my son’s favourite, the flaming immortelle.

Immortelle

Amidst innumerable shades of green

They stand tall and distinctive

Smiles brighten as they come into view

>

Beacons of optimism

Repositories of happiness

Once sentinels of cocoa

They light up the hearts of those who revere them

Their resplendent orange flowers provide nourishment for birds, insects, bees and our spirits

We are thankful for their grace and beauty

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail