Brightening the landscape
THE EDITOR: I always look forward to seeing colourful trees brighten the landscape of greens and browns. Yellow and pink poui, I loved first. There’s also the red flamboyant, and my son’s favourite, the flaming immortelle.
Immortelle
Amidst innumerable shades of green
They stand tall and distinctive
Smiles brighten as they come into view
Beacons of optimism
Repositories of happiness
Once sentinels of cocoa
They light up the hearts of those who revere them
Their resplendent orange flowers provide nourishment for birds, insects, bees and our spirits
We are thankful for their grace and beauty
RENUKA RIA MARAJ
via e-mail
