April 28 options and the alternative

FERDIE FERREIRA

“A patriot is not someone who condones the conduct of our country whatever it does. It is someone who fights every day for the ideals of the country, whatever it takes.”

– Kamala Harris, The Truths We Hold – An American Journey (2019)

WITH the general election due to be held April 28, what are our options? What is the alternative? These are the questions now before the electorate.

The 35-odd per cent of the faithful on both sides of our traditional voting pattern will not change. Fortunately, the final result will not depend on them. It will depend on the patriots, the thinkers, the increasing percentage that is prepared to put country before party, particularly in the marginal seats.

Our options are very limited, the alternative even more limited. The current political reality leaves the electorate with two options:

Stuart Young of the PNM, 50 years old, ten years of experience, neither Indo-Trinidadians/Tobagonians nor Afro-Trinidadians/Tobagonians, a product of indentureship without the traditional race baggage attached to his predecessors, the only prime minister that ever acted as prime minister before becoming assuming the post. So far his integrity remains unquestionable.

The alternative is the grand old lady, former prime minister with over 40 years of experience in the political gayelle with a still highly questionable track record in her previous incarnation as prime minister, who continues to engage in the recruitment and association with the traditional groups of political acrobats and political opportunists who have neither followers nor a plan to govern the country.

Voting in any election is an investment in the future, an investment in the advancement of the nation. Hence the reason I have voted in every election since obtaining my franchise in 1956.

In my 75 years as a political activist I have lived under all our previous seven prime ministers, interfacing with six of them in good times and in bad, praising them when necessary, and being critical of them, too – from Dr Williams to Dr Rowley.

In spite of our existing problems, I know of no other country in the so-called Western, civilised, democratic world, and/or most of the non-Caucasian countries that obtained their independence after the Second World War, where generally people of Afro/Indian origin enjoy a higher standard of living than TT. I anxiously await a response to this opinion.

Today we are at an unprecedented crossroads, facing a crisis of international proportions that can deprive us of most if not all that we have achieved under all our previous leaders and governments.

We all know the current problems facing the country: crime, the economy, the energy crisis, forex (foreign exchange), the gradual breakdown of our national institutions, etc. These are real problems, but not confined to TT.

Our democracy, like that of so many other countries, inclusive of the US, is on trial. However, in my opinion the major problem facing TT today is the unorthodox, unpredictable, non-conventional, non-concerned, erratic behaviour of the US president, whose unpredictable decisions can adversely affect almost every aspect of our lives. The frequency of his executive orders knows no limit; nobody knows what is next. If that is not something to be scared about, tell me what is.

This brings me to our options on April 28. The electorate now more than ever must decide who leads the country for the next five years.

Which of the two leaders has the capacity, durability, experience, team, discipline and strategy to successfully navigate little TT at this time through these turbulent waters and unpredictable climate?

The US dragon, unlike Earl Lovelace's dragon that cannot dance, is singing and dancing to his own music, defining and redefining, regardless of the consequences, his way of the world.

The allies contained and eventually destroyed Hitler in 1944. Who can contain this powerful dragon governing the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world?

Therefore, our captain must be carefully selected. As I said above, our options are very limited. It is either or.

Will it be the young PNM skipper, still wet under the ears, or the grand old lady with her of opportunists, acrobats and power seekers, and a programme geared to increase the costly dependency syndrome, increase costs with declining revenues, and all this with the absence of some of her best players. After all, this is a Test match, not a 20-over entertainment game.

At age 92, I am prepared to give the young PNM captain a chance. No disrespect to the grand old lady, nor disregard for her past service. The time comes when you cannot compete with the young and fearless. You simply try to avoid being old and useless and be recognised and respected as old and priceless.

The choice is yours, voters. I have made mine. This is not party time; this is country time.