Agriculture Minister: Eid-ul-Fitr about sacrifice, spiritual renewal

Prime Minister Stuart Young and Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein greet each other outside the San Fernando Jama Masjid, Mucurapo Street, San Fernando, as they arrived for Eid celebrations on March 31. - Photo by Innis Francis

AGRICULTURE Minister Kazim Hosein says Eid-ul-Fitr is more than a celebration, but a “culmination of a month of sacrifice, devotion and spiritual renewal.” He also urged young people to put their faith in the almighty.

In a press release on March 31, Hosein sent greetings to “(his) fellow brothers and sisters in Islam, both home and abroad.”

Describing the occasion as a “blessed and joyous” one, Hosein said Eid is a reminder that Muslims’ acts of worship, charity and self-discipline should not end with Ramadan. Instead, he said, it “must continue throughout our lives.”

Quoting the prophet Muhammad, he said the deeds that are most beloved to Allah “are those that are consistent, even if they are small.”

Hosein said as Muslims across the country enjoy the blessings of family, food and festivity, “Let us not forget those who are less fortunate in our communities and across our beloved country. Let us continue the spirit of generosity by helping the poor, feeding the hungry, and showing kindness to all.”

He said true success lies in maintaining the good habits developed during Ramadan – such as praying, fasting, charity and good character – throughout the year.

“I want to encourage the youth of our nation to place their trust and faith in the almighty and seek guidance from the teachings of the Holy Qur’an as you go about your daily lives.

“I pray that almighty Allah accepts our fasting, prayers, and good deeds, and grants us all health, peace, and prosperity. May He bless our beautiful nation with unity and harmony.”