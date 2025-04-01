14 National Poetry Slam finalists vie for title

FCNS Winners : Seth Sylvester third place, left, Shakira Burton first, and Alexandra Stewart, second place. -

The First Citizens National Poetry Slam has announced the 14 finalists who will go head-to-head for the title of Grand Slam Champion 2025.

The announcement was made on March 27 via the Slam’s social media channels.

Now in its 14th year, the Slam has cemented its place as a platform for bold, socially-relevant poetry and performance, a media release said.

The winner gets $50,000 cash, sponsored by First Citizens. Second and third place will earn $20,000 and $10,000 respectively.

The Grand Slam final takes place at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on May 4 at 6.30 pm. The slam will be the final event of the 2025 Bocas Lit Fest, which runs from May 1-4.

Nearly 100 poets registered to audition across four locations in north, east, south Trinidad and Scarborough, Tobago. From these, 30 semifinalists and four wild cards were selected to compete at the semi-finals on March 22 and 23 at the CLR James Auditorium, Cipriani College of Labour and Co-Operative Studies, Valsayn.

The 14 poets will challenge champion Shakira Burton who returns to defend her title.

The semifinal judging panel brought together a wealth of experience and cultural insight, including head judge Arielle M John, writer, performance poet, and community organiser; Abeo Jackson, actor, media personality and creative producer; Shivanee Ramlochan, poet, essayist, and book reviewer; Amílcar Peter Sanatan, artist, educator and activist; and Sterling "Gamma" Kent, professional speaker and spoken word poet, the release said.

The 2025 Slam's theme is Bring It Home, a timely and resonant call that reflects personal journeys, reclaiming identity, and the transformative power of voice, the release said. The theme also complements the overarching concept of the 2025 Bocas Lit Fest: Always Coming Home, as the festival celebrates its 15th anniversary along with 15 years of the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature.

Slam finalists:

Alexandra Stewart

Alicia Psyche Haynes

Camryn Bruno

Deneka Thomas

Derron Sandy

Javaughn Forde

Keeron Isaac

Kevin Soyer

Michael Logie

Renaldo Briggs

Rochelle Rawlins

Seth Sylvester

Shakir Gray

Shaquille Warren

Shakira Burton – defending champion

For more info: bocaslitfest.com/events/2025-first-citizens-national-poetry-slam-finals.