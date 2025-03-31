Young: Incorporate Islamic teachings of peace, love

Zakiyah Joseph shops for flowers for an Eid- Ul-Fitr flower arrangement at Wow Fashion on Independence Square, Port of Spain on March 30. - Faith Ayoung

As the Muslim community celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Stuart Young has extended his greetings and urged the national community to incorporate Islamic teachings of peace, love and equality, in a media release on March 30.

“Today we are privileged to celebrate alongside our brothers and sisters of the Muslim community, one of their sacred observances, Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

“I expect that many citizens, from their personal stations, will extend themselves to share and celebrate with the Muslim community, as its members praise and show gratitude to Allah, the compassionate, monotheistic, omnipresent and omniscient.

“We should be reminded that Islam means surrender to the will of Allah, as the creator, sustainer, and restorer of the world.”

The release said since the seventh century, the tenets of Islam have spread from Mecca across the Middle East, to Africa, Europe, India, China, along South East Asia and to the Americas. Accumulating a following of approximately 1.9 billion people, an estimated 24 per cent of the world’s population

“In short, Islam has cushioned millions, as a daily prescription to cope with the burdens and stress of everyday life in a world that is becoming increasingly overheated.

“That therapeutic prescription is not exclusive to its followers, but extends to mankind. It invites us all to surrender and live in a divine presence with God. Its message urges us to experience a deep search for our true selves so that we can live in alignment with God. Living with a belief in God gives our lives genuine purpose and meaning; it shapes our attitude towards our own life and those around us."

The release emphasised the country’s need for more civic-minded citizens who abide by the teachings of religious faith into their daily actions.

“Such persons do not read about God and then try to fit His word around their particular needs, they live with God’s Word. They acknowledge the presence of God, and seek a complete alignment of mind, body, heart and soul. They seek an ultimate wholeness in God and as good citizens they seek, in their own way, to cultivate a culture of discipline, production and tolerance for their country.”

Young urged citizens to reflect on these virtues and how it can be adopted in daily life to improve the state of the country.

“May we all take inspiration from our Muslim brothers and sisters, understanding that true devotion to God also means embracing generosity and compassion. Let us strive to make kindness and selflessness a fundamental part of our everyday lives, fostering stronger communities and, ultimately, a more compassionate, united and unified nation.

“As you come together in your masjids and homes to celebrate this special occasion, may we all commit to upholding the values of peace, love and equality that are central to Islamic teachings. Let us work towards building a society founded on mutual respect, deep bonds of unity and a shared commitment to understanding and harmony.

“Eid Mubarak to all citizens of our beloved twin island state of TT and to all Muslims around the world.”