UNC election launch fails to impress

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: The much-heralded UNC election launch failed to live up to expectations as the leader suffered from political burnout and appeared to be listless and lacking energy.

The highlight of Kamla Persad-Bissessar's performance was probably hailing out to people in the audience, from Twiggy to Sunita and another person who lost her son to crime. The UNC leader gave glimpses of her past life as a London waitress and to smile at customers in Gulf View to induce them to buy jewellery from her mother.

Persad-Bissessar was a literal disaster as she tried to muster the energy demanded of an aspiring prime minister. Her strategy of not naming all her candidates was an act of cowardice as she tried to bamboozle her audience with many words and meaning little.

She has resorted once more to her 2015 scheme when she announced some candidates just before nomination day to not anger her supporters, and to try and prevent those not selected from going up as independents or joining another party.

Perhaps Persad-Bissessar was also trying to hide the fact that the coalition of interest is stillborn, as evidenced by a lack of recognition of the COP leader and his bunch of merry candidates.

While it appears that the more things change the more they appear to be the same with Persad-Bissessar, she must be credited with a political bombshell when she boldly proclaimed that she would amend the Environmental Management Authority Act to prevent the loud playing of music. That is surely a vote-puller.

Pity the UNC!

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando