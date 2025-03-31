THA Minority: Unions should stay out politics

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

MINORITY LEADER Kelvon Morris said he isn’t concerned about unions backing any political party but was adamant that unions should stay out of politics.

“My position is unions ought to focus on their membership and let the political institutions focus on politics. I think that would serve the country best because it would mean there are no convoluted interests.”

Morris was speaking to Newsday in a phone interview on March 30, after posting to Facebook, “Integrity demands they step aside. A union exists to serve workers, not a political party. Those who can’t separate the two should do the honourable thing, resign and let true leader’s lead.”

Asked if his comments were directed at Public Service Association (PSA) president Felisha Thomas, who spoke at the United National Congress (UNC) campaign meeting at Northeastern College in Sangre Grande on March 29.

Morris said he was “looking at the climate” and stressed his comments were not specific to anyone or any specific union, despite his post coming less than 24 hours after Thomas’s appearance.

“It was just my observation of how I believe the approach should be with this political union.”

Asked about Thomas’s presence at the campaign meeting, Morris said, “I have absolutely no comment on that. We live in a democratic society. Anybody is free to appear wherever. I just think, generally, as I said, in a general sense, unions ought to be unions.”

Asked what inspired his thoughts, he reiterated it was based on “the general climate”.

“We have many unions aligning with different political parties, not just the PSA.”

Newsday asked Morris if he felt the unions aligning to the UNC was a threat to the PNM, Morris said he was not concerned.

The UNC has formed a coalition of interests with political parties and some members of the Joint Trade Union Movement.

The party selected ex-secretary general of the Communications Workers’ Union Clyde Elder as its candidate for La Brea and Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) executive vice president Ernesto Kesar for Point Fortin. Both candidates were presented as OWTU candidates.

OWTU president general Ancel Roget was one of the speakers on March 24 a UNC meeting at Naparima College, San Fernando.

In December 2021, a Watson Duke-led Progressive Democratic Patriots won the THA elections. Duke was head of the PSA at that time. He had campaigned on “bread-and-butter” issues.

Focusing on the PNM's campaign, Morris said the public can expect PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley to join them on the campaign trail in Tobago.

“His schedule is quite flexible. At some point, I know he may join, but I'm not too sure specifically when. There's no specific plan in terms of which one of our outdoor meetings he will be present at. But I know there's an intention for him to be present on the island: he will”

He added the people of Tobago can also expect the Prime Minister Stuart Young to join the campaign as well.

“He (Young) also will be joining us at some point. The PNM is the only major political party that has a presence in both Trinidad and Tobago. So, the campaign will have a presence in both Trinidad and Tobago. As I said, I don't have the specific schedule in terms of which one of the meetings or activities they will join.”

Ex-PSA boss: Support who supports you

Immediate past president Leroy Baptiste dismissed Morris’ comment on unions in an interview with Newsday, saying, all over the world trade unions endorse political parties that align with their interests.

“We have no business telling people what party to join, but surely if the employer (of) the members we serve, happens to be the government, and that government is not serving the interest of our members, we have a responsibility to point out that to them, and a responsibility to tell people they could use their vote strategically.

“You support those who support you, it’s as simple as that. If this party, at this particular time, aligns its interest to you, then by all means support it. You ought not to vote blindly.”

He noted that most state workers cannot strike, so it is only at election time that workers can “speak loudly with their vote.”

He said the UNC has made a commitment to workers and they are simply telling their members that this is what is at stake and they should vote for it. (with reporting by Stephon Nicholas)