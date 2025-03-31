Readers Theatre Series presents Let Me Loose

Judith Theodore -

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) will holds an evening of theatrical exploration at its Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS).

The April 2 instalment will feature the cold reading of Let Me Loose, a compelling new play by Judith Theodore at the Garden Theatre, Queen's Hall, St Ann's, from 7 pm.

Theodore is a familiar voice at PWT, having previously read and workshopped several of her plays in the Readers Series, as well as PWT's New Play Festival, makes this reading a highly-anticipated event, a media release said.

Let Me Loose presents: "The life of a man through the years, defined by his age at various stages." This script promises an evening of intriguing storytelling and character exploration.

The MRTS is a vital part of PWT's commitment to developing new talent. This monthly event provides a platform for playwrights to share their work, whether it's a new script or one undergoing revision for all platforms including stage, screen, radio, street. It's a crucial step in the development process, with selected plays often moving on to further refinement and potential staging at the New Play Festival (NPF), the release said.

Plays read in the 2025 MRTS will be eligible for consideration for NPF 2026. Plays are read on the first Wednesday of every month.

PWT welcomes actors, playwrights, directors, producers, theatre enthusiasts, and the public to this event. Participation in the post-reading discussion is invaluable, offering crucial feedback to assist the playwright with the further development of the script, the release said.

Audience members can also participate as readers, adding their voices to the development process.

Admission is free.

For more info about Playwrights Workshop Trinbago, to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, or to learn about upcoming events, e-mail: playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com, call 351-6293 or visit Facebook & Instagram: @playwrightsworkshoptt