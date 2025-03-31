PNM, UNC tit-for-tat at Baptist function over who supported more

Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day celebrations at the National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist of TT's headquarters, Balmain, Couva, March 30. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

In the midst of an election season, opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh and Minister of Youth Development Foster Cummings faced off during Spiritual/Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations in Couva on March 30 over which political party helped the group the most over the years.

Delivering remarks to the hundreds of worshippers gathered for the celebration in his Couva South constituency, Indarsingh described the day as one of reflection, introspection and reflection. He commended those of the faith for their resilience in pushing through years of persecution until the prohibition order banning the practice of the religion from 1917 before it was repealed in 1951.

“In addition to that, you continue to ensure that your faith, your belief, was something that did not diminish in spite of what you had to endure. And today, I am indeed pleased to continue to be a part of a party that ensured that the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community was indeed recognised with a national holiday in 1996 by then prime minister Basdeo Panday.”

“That in itself, gives you a sense of worth, a sense of self-esteem, and in the context of national recognition throughout the length and breadth of our diverse country.”

Indarsingh went on to say that the UNC gifted the community 25 acres of land in Maloney to build a primary school and spiritual park and the UNC-led People’s Partnership opened an early childhood care and education centre on the land in 2014.

“In 2010 (when elected) we saw the importance of early childhood education because we believe that once your children are educated, your history, your religion, your way of life, your customs, beliefs and rituals cannot be lost, and it will be continued to be inculcated in generations to come, because an investment in the youth indeed, is an investment in the future of Trinidad and Tobago.”

He said his greetings were on behalf of UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and “on behalf of a party that has stood in the gap on behalf of the poor, the downtrodden, the oppressed, marginalised and the vulnerable in our country.”

While some in the crowd cheered Indarsingh on, it was dwarfed by the thunderous applause for Cummings who is a member of the faith and rallied them behind his songs.

His response to Indarsingh began with giving thanks to the UNC for the contributions to helping the faith as he said: “We are a Baptist people who are very grateful.”

However, he pushed back saying the PNM-led government has been building on this foundation.

He said the celebration was being held in Balmain, Couva, at the National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist of TT’s headquarters, because of the lands and $10 million donated to the organisation. This was given in 2019 by then-prime minister Dr Keith Rowley. The building and carpark are built on two acres of land and an additional eight acres was given across the road for the construction of a cathedral. Another two acres were given nearby for a cemetery.

“The government contributed initially $10 million because you can’t do anything without the money. So the only thing my colleague and they forgot when they gave up the road (in Maloney) is to put some money. Good idea and intention without dollars is just a good idea.”

On March 22, Prime Minister Stuart Young gave an additional $10 million grant to the Spiritual Baptist Community at a dinner in St Ann’s, fulfilling a promise his predecessor made last year.

“Because we put our money where our mouth is,” Cummings said.

Despite the donation, funding is not yet where it’s needed for construction to begin on the cathedral. That’s why, to the cheers of the congregation, the minister appealed for donations from the wealthy in the faith, especially those living abroad.

“It’s probably going to cost about five times that amount, but that is the government’s contribution. It now falls to you the rest of TT, corporate citizens, other Baptist people – I know you have a lot of Baptist people with a lot of money, not so? You have some rich Baptist people in this place. Dig into your bank account. You have some foreign Baptist here from New York, it is seven to one (currency exchange rate) when you convert it. I’m opening the fundraising efforts to make sure that the building don’t start and stop.”

He added: “It calls upon you Americans to send some US dollars down here to help the congress complete the cathedral.”

Also speaking was Movement for Social Justice political leader David Abdulah who urged the Baptists to hold on to their faith and never forget the struggle of their ancestors. He said TT was fortunate to be a country where every creed and race could find an equal place, alluding to what is currently going on in the US.

“And this celebration of our diversity is very important because, you know, there are countries in the world, powerful countries not far from here, where people are saying there is no more diversity. That the history of people who were enslaved, the history of people who built the country on the back of their labour, that history must be erased. That the Museum of African Americans must be dismantled. That the education system must no longer talk about racism and discrimination.

“We in TT must never, ever forget our history, including the prohibition ordinance of 1917.”

Elect Lady Hilary Stapleton-Lloyd told Newsday the community was grateful and elated for the $10 million grant they received last week.

“We believe that it is time the Spiritual Baptist have something that we can leave for generations to come so having the cathedral where all Spiritual Baptists will have access to, that is a great achievement for us.”

She was unable to say at the time how much money has been raised so far for the structure or when construction would be able to start, but noted it would be “soon.”