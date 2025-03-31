OWTU slams THA Minority Leader: Unions involved in politics since 1900s

From left, PEP leader Phillip Edward Alexander looks on as UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar shakes hands with OWTU President General Ancel Roget at the press conference of coalition of leaders at the UNC Headquarters in Chaguanas on February 11. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE Oilfields Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) has slammed THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris for saying unions should stay out of politics. The union said Morris is "evidently unaware" of TT’s history.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Morris had said if union leaders put politics before their members, “integrity demands they step aside.

“A union exists to serve workers, not a political party. Those who can’t separate the two should do the honourable thing - resign and let true advocates lead.”

He had told Newsday his comments were not linked to Public Service Association (PSA) president Felisha Thomas's appearance at a UNC campaign meeting at Northeastern College, Sangre Grande on March 29.

“It was just my observation of how I believe the approach should be with this political union, " he told Newsday by phone.

He added, “I have absolutely no comment on (Thomas). We live in a democratic society. Anybody is free to appear wherever. I just think, generally, as I said, in a general sense, unions ought to be unions.”

The OWTU has also aligned with the UNC, forming part of its coalition.

Asked about Morris’s comments on Monday, OWTU chief education and research officer Ozzi Warwick said Morris must not know of the history of labour movements and trade unions.

“The labour movement played a central role in the political history of our country and has been involved in politics in TT since the late 1900s with the establishment of the Trinidad Workingmen's Association in 1897 – that’s 128 years of political involvement.

“The historical truth is that trade unions have always participated in building the democracy that we enjoy today since it was trade unions who fought for both the right to vote and the right to self-governance – in other words, independence.”

Warwick said Morris should be reminded that since TT’s first general election, trade unions have played an active role, noting that people like Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler contested and won seats in the legislative council.

“In other words, trade unions have been involved in politics even before the creation of the PNM. And trade unions continued to be involved in politics throughout our history.

"From the Bulter Party in the 1930s and 1940s, to the West Indian Independent Party in 1952, to the Workers and Farmers Party in 1966, to the United Labour Front in 1976 and their involvement continues to today.”

He continued, “It seems illogical that after trade unions fought and won the right to vote, there are still people who believe that they should not be involved in politics.”

Despite this, Warwick said, the nature of trade unions to represent the working class and its interests “makes them political organisations.

“The Minority Leader is, therefore, misinformed and is an attempt to perpetuate the backward idea that the working class should not be represented in the political landscape of TT.”