Mosque facts

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Here are some facts and figures, brothers and sisters.

The Iere Village Mosque was built 157 years ago. It is one of the oldest standing mosques in TT.

Originally constructed in 1868, it was modified to the current structure 100 years later.

May this Eid bring new opportunities and successes in your life.

Eid greetings, TT.

>

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town