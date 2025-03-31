Kasim Hosein: A lifelong dedication to Islam

Imam Kasim Hosein and wife, Aneesa Mohammed, right, with children Sumaiyah, left, Muhammad, and Ruqaiyah. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“Eid is not just a time for celebration but a moment to reflect on our blessings and our responsibilities to one another.”

This is Imam Kasim Hosein’s message on Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of fasting for Ramadan.

Hosein, spiritual leader of ASJA Masjid Ash-Shaheed and vice-chairman of ASJA’s Regional Council E, is also a teacher at Point Fortin East Secondary and a devoted community servant.

The mosque at Rochard Road, Barrackpore, is one of the few in the Barrackpore community to fully establish all ASJA’s Sunni practices (traditional practices) such as Moulood (a celebration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad) and dhikr (worship that involves repeatedly reciting phrases or prayers to remember Allah, Meeraj Un Nabi (ascension to the heavens) Ashura (tenth of the first Islamic month Muharram) and many others.

Also a member of the Central Executive of ASJA, Hosein, who became an iman in 2016, has committed his life to youth development and uplifting his community. His journey from humble beginnings to leadership, according to his peers, reflects his resilience, selflessness, and deep dedication to Islam.

Born on November 3, 1982, to Feroza and Afzel Hosein, Hosein’s early life was deeply rooted in faith and community. In Barrackpore, he was cherished by the entire village.

“When I was born, I was the joy of the village. Being ten pounds at birth, almost the size of an eight-month-old, I was passed from family to family, that’s why I have a special bond with all members up until today,” he said.

From infancy, his mother took to the mosque, often placing him in the prayer area while the others broke their fast. At just three years old, he was eager to fast and pray. He was exposed to traditional Islamic funeral rites from an early age also.

“I lost most of my grandparents while growing up, so I was always involved – bathing the body, buying cloth for the shroud, digging graves, and participating in the three-day, 40-day, and one-year prayers.

“What was once done without question is now often debated. But I took a deep interest in these practices and studied them thoroughly to show that they are not '

bidah' or innovations, but rather traditions taught by the Messenger of Allah (

sallallaahu alaihi wa salam) or his companions or the pious predecessors.”

His passion for preserving these customs led him to compile several handbooks dedicated to their teachings and significance which are distributed free to communities across the country.

Hosein attended the Inverness Presbyterian Primary School and Barrackpore Secondary School. He believes a teaching career is key to shaping future generations. He has taught at Barrackpore ASJA Primary and Point Fortin ASJA Primary schools.

His pursuit of Islamic knowledge and education intensified while at Point Fortin ASJA. He studied at The Markaz Al-Ihsaan Institute under Dr Maulana Wafi Mohammed and became more active at the Barrackpore ASJA #1 Masjid working together with Haji imam Yacoob Mohammed.

“I wanted to help the members learn to read the Qu'ran, so I arranged for a teacher to visit weekly at Barrackpore and lead the

maktab (Islamic school/class). Little by little, I started giving talks and teaching Islamic classes at the mosque. Eventually, I began leading congregational prayers and assisting with funerals, weddings and other community functions.”

Hosein's completed an associate degree in Islamic studies with the ASJA's Haji Ruknuddeen Institute of Islamic Studies. He has served as imam for the San Fernando ASJA primary schools. Alongside Mohammed, Hosein worked to improve facilities for the Muslim community.

“I wrote many letters to the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation to get things done, such as the establishment of an abattoir for slaughtering

qurbani (ritual sacrifice) animals, the paving of the mosque yard, and the expansion of burial spaces for the Muslim community at the Barrackpore Public Cemetery.”

In January 2014, when the Rees Road ASJA Masjid found itself without an imam, Hosein was nominated to serve in the interim. “It was a pleasure teaching at Barrackpore ASJA Primary School (where he taught at the time) and simultaneously leading the mosque, which was just adjacent to the school.”

His impact was immediate – he grew the children’s

maktab from just eight students to 40, strengthening Islamic education in the community. He later left the mosque.

His father's death in June 2014 proved to be a challenging time for Hosein, however, amid his grief, he continued his service at various mosques.

Hosein enjoys interacting with young people and being able to positively influence their lives at a time when it is so desperately needed. Using modern tools to enhance religious discourse,keeping generations engrossed and informed, Hosein pointed out, “I am one of the few imams who delivers PowerPoint lectures on various topics.”

Asked whether he believes young people are drifting away from Islam and its practices, Hosein expressed a different perspective.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

“In fact, I believe the younger generation has a deeper understanding of Islam now than before.”

He said access to knowledge has expanded significantly, with young Muslims today benefiting from a wealth of resources, including online lectures, Islamic scholars on social media, and digital copies of religious texts.

“They have more opportunities to learn, ask questions, and engage in discussions about their faith. The key is to provide them with the right environment – one that nurtures their curiosity, strengthens their connection to Islam, and encourages them to practice their faith with confidence.”

About his experience as an imam, Hosein said, “Being an imam is more than just leading prayers; it’s about being a source of support for people in their moments of need.”

Beyond his religious duties, he has played a pivotal role in organising charity initiatives. During the covid19 pandemic and as a teacher, he understood the challenges students faced with remote learning and spearheaded an initiative to distribute over 100 tablets to children in need.

“As both a teacher and an imam, I knew the importance of ensuring that no child was left behind.”

His mosque also organised food hampers and meal distributions, ensuring that struggling families received the support they needed during difficult times. He continues, as much as possible, to assist those in need and the unemployed.

A devoted family man, Hosein balances his responsibilities and dedication to his loved ones. He shares a strong bond with his mother, sister, wife, and three children, ensuring that despite his demanding schedule, he remains present in their lives.

“I always make time for my family – I drop my children to school, have breakfast with my mum, and support my wife, who is a nurse.”

On the celebration of Eid Hosein says, “Let us extend kindness, strengthen our faith, and continue to serve our communities and let us be reminded of the true spirit of Eid: faith, generosity, and togetherness.”