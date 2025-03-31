Jayanti 'not bitter' over UNC's pick for Naparima

Former opposition senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial posted this photo of herself and UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Facebook along with a post pledging her allegiance to the UNC on March 31. -

FORMER opposition senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial is unfazed by not being picked by the UNC as its candidate for the constituency of Naparima. She said her political priority remains to see a better TT, not to fight for a seat, and she is neither bitter nor upset.

The UNC announced Dr Narindra Roopnarine as its candidate for Naparima at a campaign meeting at Northeastern College, Sangre Grande on March 29.

Lutchmedial-Ramdial had been screened as a potential candidate. The party's decision not to select her raised eyebrows and it became a trending topic on social media, so too for former Mayaro MP Rushton Paray's non-selection.

In a Facebook post on March 31, she reaffirmed her dedication to the UNC, which she said is “the only party capable of taking this country forward into prosperity.”

She also addressed concerns about her non-selection, saying she is a proud team member regardless of the role she is asked to play.

>

“I have taken note of those commenting on me being 'out.' However, one can’t be out if they haven’t even begun their innings.

“While I am confident my time at the crease will come in some form or fashion, the one thing I will not do is pick up my bat and go home over a decision not being in my favour.

“The team is bigger than any individual and no one is bigger than the game.”

Lutchmedial-Ramdial said it was unfortunate that some UNC supporters called the party's political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar “spiteful” on social media for not choosing certain members who were screened.

“Mrs Persad-Bissessar has supported me as a young woman in politics in a way that was very motherly. Long before I was in the Senate, she took a keen interest in my abilities as a young attorney and created a space for me to grow.”

In saying she has a young family, Lutchmedial-Ramdial said her political leader made many concessions for her to have a safe pregnancy and to “fulfil her motherly duties while serving in the Senate.

“For this and all the other opportunities afforded to me, I owe her a debt of gratitude and I wish to dispel the narrative playing out in the media which seeks to characterise me as a victim, bitter, upset or unsupportive of the party. I am UNC and proud.”

She said she will stand by Persad-Bissessar and all selected candidates.

“To my fellow citizens, get on board the UNC train, we have a country to save!”

>

Former senator David Nakhid was also not re-selected as the UNC's candidate for Tunapuna. Former snr supt Roger Alexander replaced him.

Asked if he was upset by this, Nakhid told Newsday, "I'm not upset at all and ready to support the leader of our party's return to government. PNM must go."