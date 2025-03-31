Griffith mum on Alexander as UNC candidate

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar introduces former police officer Roger Alexander as the party's candidate for Tunapuna during a meeting in Sangre Grande on March 29. - Faith Ayoung

NTA political leader Gary Griffith has declined to speak on the UNC’s selection of his former colleague Roger Alexander to contest the constituency of Tunapuna.

The two worked together during Griffith’s tenure as Commissioner of Police from 2018 to 2021. In his last year as commissioner, Griffith appointed Alexander as head of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

During the NTA’s candidate presentation at its headquarters in Mt Lambert on March 30, Griffith shut down any opportunity for the media to ask questions about Alexander’s selection by the UNC.

“I’m not answering any questions about Roger Alexander,” Griffith said

“This is a meeting about the NTA.”

>

Newsday attempted to contact Griffith after the conference for further comment but calls to his phone went unanswered.