Eid Mubarak to Muslim community

Women and children gathered at the Jama Masjid in San Fernando to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. - File photo

THE EDITOR: The Tackveeyatul Islamic Association (TIA) extends Eid Mubarak greetings to the Muslim community, after having completed fasting in the month of Ramadan, 2025. It is truly a joyous occasion when we can celebrate with family and friends.

The month of Ramadan left us with an understanding of the true meaning of Islamic life. It gave us the opportunity to live the best version of ourselves. We dedicated ourselves to the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Upon Whom be Peace) – fasting, giving charity, praying and keeping away from harmful deeds.

These lessons should now be incorporated into our everyday lives as we move forward towards the next Ramadan.

Let us not forget the elderly, the sick, the needy, and especially the youth. Always try to make time for them; these are the ones who need our support the most. Let us focus on our youths, they will be the leaders of tomorrow. They will make this country, and by extension our world, what it will become.

Let us envision a world of peace and harmony, where people live together with God consciousness, providing service to mankind and then empower our youths with the same vision. We must encourage our youths to participate in the development and upliftment of the country through meaningful service to people, as service to mankind is service to God.

As we pray for peace, our hearts go out to the people of Palestine; may God Almighty have mercy on them. We pray also for those who have been affected by calamities in one way or another. Remember that God Almighty tests the hardest those who are closest to Him. So, be strong and keep even closer to Almighty God.

Eid Mubarak to all.

HAJI SHAZAAD MOHAMMED

president, TIA