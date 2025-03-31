Eid a time of spiritual renewal

THE EDITOR: The observance of the annual Eid by Muslims is indeed a period of spirital enlightment, renewal and an opportunity to illumine ourselves – all of mankind.

Islam is one of the major religions of mankind. Therefore all, irrespective of religious pursuit, must work in unision to adhere to the universal thought of Albert Schewitzer – reverence for life. This initiative will yield us to sustain and enrich a new and integrated philosophy of life that requires individual salvation and collective transformation of mankind.

The light of Eid must not be construed as a simple light, therefore that light must be reflected in out hearts and consciences at all times. It must inspire a new human consigned to uplift our fellow men based on the teachings of the great religions, founded on the great values of truth, integrity and social justice.

World humanitarian Schweitzer writes in his masterpiece: "Civilisation is made up of four ideals: the ideal of the individual, the ideal of social and political organisation, the ideal of spiritual and religious organisations, and the ideal of humanity as a whole."

Eid is one of the foremost spiritual religions. It is a disciplined religion, and it will continue to maintain that balance for all humanity to reconnect and reignite that light of divinty in ourselves.

The observance of Eid is an assignment that belongs to all mankind, and while it is of the Muslim community, it is devoid of any singular viewpoint. It demands of us to usher all our material, moral, intellectual and spiritual resources since the birth of some of our avatars, prophets and teachers.

There is no doubt that the ethical, moral and spiritual values, and teachings have decayed. We have to take time and cultivate that spiritual spark that is an innate part of our being, as this would be the route to spiritual realisation. All members of humanity, at all times, are sourced from the Supreme Creator.

In our land, there continues to be concerns about the level of integrity, truthfulness, accountability and consolidation of a true society where we will succumb to the urging of the national anthem – "where creed an race finds an equal place."

We must commend our Muslim brothers and sisters for their diligence, commitment and adherence to the teachings in the Holy Quran.

This nation is grateful to Muslims for the maintenance of the enduring of the spirit of brotherhood, respect and sacrifice. Their commitment will always enhance TT as a country where all religions are respected and practised, thereby encouraging unity and spiritual benevolence, features which are needed to ensure we succeed as a nation and a people, as in the observance of the month of Ramadan, eventually encouraging our people to aim for a higher and greater life.

Happy Eid to our Muslim community.

PARASRAM RAMOUTAR

via e-mail