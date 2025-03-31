Cops hold 6 in 24 hours in various divisions

Six people were arrested for firearms, ammunition, and drugs in separate incidents during police exercises across various police divisions.

Reports say around 9.45 pm on March 29, officers from the Couva Police Station on patrol received reports about an armed man in the California area.

Officers went to the location and saw three men dressed in black clothing. When the men saw the police, they ran into a nearby track. Officers followed, but the men escaped.

While searching the area, police found a Tanfoglio gun fitted with a magazine containing nine rounds of .40 calibre ammunition. According to Google, a Tanfoglio is an Italian firearms manufacturer known for its sports and defence pistols.

Also, officers of the Port of Spain Division Task Force conducted street checks in Belmont, Besson Street and Central Police Station districts. During the exercises, two people from Nelson Street, Port of Spain, were arrested in relation to a robbery in St James.

Officers, while searching an abandoned building, also found 50 grammes of marijuana.

In the Western Division, officers of the West End Police Station conducted an anti-crime exercise in Diego Martin.

Several areas were searched, including a cemetery near Gookool Street, where officers found 20 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and 75 grams of cannabis in a plastic bucket, buried underground.

In the South-Western Division, between 7 pm and 11 pm, police held a 51-year-old man from Mon Desir, Oropouche, after searching his home and finding 231 grammes of marijuana and camouflage clothing.

In police operation by Eastern Division Task Force officers, in Sangre Grande, a 30-year-old man from North Eastern Settlement was arrested for possession of a Glock 26 pistol, seven nine millimetre rounds of ammunition and a magazine.

A 19-year-old man from Guaico was also arrested for possession of 63 grammes of cannabis and a 29 year old from Vega de Oropouche was held for disorderly behaviour.

In separate exercises earlier on March 29, a 30-year-old man from Coalmine, Sangre Grande, was arrested for possession of cocaine and a 30-year-old man from Toco was arrested for possession of cannabis.