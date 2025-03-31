Cops fire seven rounds after suspect pelts them with stones

TWO Point Fortin cops fired their weapons seven times in total after a suspect began throwing stones and bottles at them on May 29, as they responded to a report of a disturbance at Hollywood Fanny Village, Point Fortin.

According to police, PC Thomas and PC Gopaul, in plain clothes in a marked vehicle, responded around 7.38 am to a report of a 28-year-old homeless man emptying garbage in front of a person's home.

Police said when they arrived they saw the suspect in an abandoned wooden and concrete structure. They called out to him and announced their presence.

However, police said their attempt to go up the stairs of the structure was temporarily halted as he began making threats and throwing stones and bottles at them.

Police said they were only 20 feet away from the suspect and they "reasonably believed action was necessary to protect themselves from imminent danger of death or grievous bodily harm."

PC Thomas drew his service-issued Sig Sauer pistol and discharged three rounds and PC Gopaul drew his service-issued Sig Sauer pistol and discharged four rounds.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and taken to the Point Fortin Police Station. There was no injuries to the officers or suspect and no damage to property.

The scene was visited by Insp Gosine, Sgt Smith and Sgt Breedy and processed by CSI personnel.

Investigations are ongoing.