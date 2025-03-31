Children’s Authority: Don’t name and shame kids online as discipline

The head office of the Children’s Authority, on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain. - File photo

THE Children’s Authority is urging parents to adopt more positive forms of discipline towards their children. As it recognises Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month in April, it believes families must create safer communities for children.

In a press release on March 31, the authority’s CEO/director Sheldon Cyrus addressed the “concerning trend” of child neglect “which continues to dominate reports received by the authority.

“The neglect of children by those responsible for their care and protection often leads to other types of abuses being perpetrated.”

He added, “Tackling child abuse requires a national response and commitment to building a culture where children feel safe.”

He also urged parents experiencing “parenting challenges” to seek help via agencies like the National Family Services Division of the Ministry of Social Development. He said the division has expanded its community-based parenting workshops.

Cyrus added some parents have been using social media to name and shame their children as a form of discipline, which he strongly discourages. He said it may not yield the change that is desired or anticipated.

Instead, he suggested “positive” approaches like rewarding good behaviour, reinforcing clear boundaries and expectations, not disciplining children while angry and taking time to calm down first, and discussing inappropriate behaviour you want to see changed.

Other suggestions included: administering consequences for undesirable actions immediately and ensuring they are age and developmentally appropriate and proportionate; using time-out or temporarily remove privileges such as games, devices, outdoor events or social activities; seeking professional help, especially when dealing with children who may be displaying challenging behaviours.

It urged the national community to join the fight against child abuse and maltreatment.

It also reminded the public that reports of child abuse can be made to its hotline at 996 and the police at 999.