Young praises Spiritual Baptists for their enduring strength

Prime Minister Stuart Young. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME MINISTER Stuart Young has praised the enduring strength of the Spiritual Baptist community.

In his Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day message on March 29, Young celebrated the members of the community and said he is looking forward to their continued contributions to TT.

Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day will be celebrated on March 30.

Young also acknowledged that Muslims will be looking to “sight” the moon for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31.

“This, I see, as an affirmation of our beautiful diversity, and the greatness of the people of TT,” he said.

>

He added, “We were brought from different parts of the world, with different cultural traditions and histories, to serve, solely, the exploitative commercial interests of the then British empire.”

The Spiritual Baptist community, Young said, has demonstrated an unshakable commitment to national development through the expressions of their faith which reveal the value of service-centred leadership, uniting for the common good and an adherence to discipline. Their spiritual practice enhances our understanding of TT’s shared identity and is a resounding reminder of the strength of our diversity.

His government, he said, recognising the importance of the contributions made by the Spiritual Baptist community, has partnered with faith leaders to establish their cathedral, administrative complex and heritage park in Couva.

In 2019, state land was made available for the construction of this project with government providing $20 million in grant funding “towards the realisation of this dream.”

Young said he intends to request that the National Library (NALIS) organise a series of monthly discussions, across the country, on the struggle and triumph of the Spiritual Baptist community and other significant junctures in TT’s history “to begin awareness and healing.”

“There is much to be learnt and highlighted from the struggles, the faithful continued worship and the strength of our Spiritual Baptist brothers and sisters and I celebrate and salute them,” he said.