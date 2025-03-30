Vote for best all-species rescue team

Being actively involved in animal rescue and welfare is not too far off from being like the government, with its various ministries and divisions.

In attending to creatures in need, any of the following (and more) are involved in the process and outcome: providing transport for animals to the vet clinic or other locations (Ministry of Transport), providing veterinary care (Ministry of Health), talking/working with humans connected to disadvantaged animals, to establish solutions and productive ways forward (Ministry of Social Development), building shelters for animals exposed to elements or finding them loving, safe, responsible homes (Ministry of Housing), raising funds to cover related costs (Ministry of Finance), raising public awareness of animal-related issues and working to shift perspectives and provide information to help improve animals’ well-being (Ministry of Education)...and so on.

Collectively, animal lovers/rescuers serve a range of species, inclusive of domestic, farm and wild animals. In general, most rescue cases, involve domestic animals – usually homeless or from lower income-earning homes. If those animals were humans, they would be society’s "dregs" – overlooked, scorned, often stereotyped and feared as "criminal elements."

As "animal lovers/rescuers" we see the beauty in those animal outcasts. We do our best to ensure that even the skeletal, mangy, injured or otherwise compromised animals of our nation receive the best possible care and are given equal opportunities for life improvement.

There is a well-known quote from Animal Farm, the satirical, allegorical novella by George Orwell: “All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

Generally speaking, in the humanitarian-spirited world of animal rescue/welfare, the first part of Orwell’s statement applies; all animals are seen as being equally deserving of assistance and the best that is available/possible to serve their needs at any point in time.

However, when it comes to human governing/governments, most often the second part of Orwell’s paradoxical quote swings into action – "but some are more equal than others.".

Humans are animals too...and this quote cleverly refers to the hypocrisy and corruption of human animals in power who claim "all are equal," yet create a social hierarchy that thrives on unequal access to resources, opportunity and power.

As the pigs in Orwell’s masterpiece rise to power, they prioritise their interests, exploit those "beneath them," grant themselves more prestige and privilege, use propaganda to control the other animals' perception of reality and cater to their own selfish, dictatorial needs by rewriting the "Seven Commandments of Animalism."

Is it coincidental that pigs love to play in mud and politicians are generally synonymous with mudslinging?

It is the rare and refreshing politician who sees no need to shout and scream as if the population is hard of hearing, bring others down in attempts to elevate themselves in seeming absence of little to nothing of substance to offer, suddenly promise things that they could/should have been doing all along, suddenly throw vast sums of money at sectors of society, flood the media with photos of themselves hugging, kissing and smiling with society’s "vulnerable" – babies, children, the elderly, the poor, the disabled.

After so long being blinded, will the voting public see the proverbial true colours?

In the world of animal rescue/welfare, there are no elections or sudden "walkabouts." Being "on the ground," mixing with all walks of life is a daily reality and necessity. Many of us, through the disadvantaged animals we meet, often encounter equally disadvantaged people.

Some examples: Some years ago, two friends and I built a house for a dog that was tied 24/7 in the elements. Referring to her skeletal condition, I said: "She needs to eat every day." Her owner’s response spoke volumes: “Do you eat every day?”

Recently I took a large bag of dog chow for a man who feeds a few homeless dogs.

I asked if the bag could be kept safely at his house.

“I am like the dogs I feed,” he responded, enlightening me to his own homelessness.

I am not asking politicians to become animal rescuers...but TT needs rescuing. This geographical home to 1.368 million people must at least meet the criteria of homes we approve for our canine/feline rescues – loving, safe and responsible.

To achieve this, we need an altruistic, humanitarian government that will selflessly and transparently prioritise the well-being of all animals (human and other species), ensuring conscious, compassionate coexistence.

Is this possible for TT?

A noble (some may say utopian) aim; but with the right people at the helm, necessary healing will happen.