UNC picks Alexander as Tunapuna candidate: Paray, Jayanti out

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar introduces former police officer Roger Alexander as the party's candidate for Tunapuna during a campaign meeting in Sangre Grande on March 29. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

THE UNC has selected former police officer Roger Alexander to contest the constituency of Tunapuna days after he resigned as a police officer.

He was among four candidates named at the party campaign meeting held at Northeastern College, in Sangre Grande on March 29.

Popular figures such as Rushton Paray, the former MP for Mayaro, and former senator Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial, who was screened as a candidate for Naparima, were not selected.

The party still has to name 17 more candidates to contest the April 28 general elections before nomination day on April 4.

In a statement on March 29, Paray said serving the people of Mayaro has been the greatest honor of my life.

"While this chapter may be closing, my commitment to service and to the people of TT is far from over. The journey continues, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead to keep working for the progress and prosperity of our nation. Thank you, Mayaro—this is not goodbye, but rather, see you soon."

Nicholas Morris, a former UNC executive member, was selected ahead of Paray and Rio Claro Regional Corporation chairman Raymond Cozier, two established figures in the Mayaro community.

Morris was named alongside Dr Narindra Roopnarine for Naparima, a doctor from Penal, Alexander for Tunapuna and Dr Rishad Seecheran returned as the party's candidate for Caroni East.

Taking the stage for the first time, Alexander thanked UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for taking care of the police during her previous term as prime minister.

“There is someone here who will fight on your behalf because that’s what I’ve been doing all my life,” he said, vowing to put an end to extortion against business owners.

“Fighting this thing (crime) isn’t difficult…Before you blame persons, give them the resources and then hold them accountable.”

Alexander said people have been victims of crime and are afraid to go about with their lives.

He said he listened to different leaders and chose the one that was aligned with his vision and his dreams of a better TT.

"I have served the TTPS for over 30 years. I have seen it all. I have been through it all.

"But my colleagues do not have the resources to respond.

Technology for national security, he said, has improved drastically over a period of time yet we are still using technology from 1812 to 1946.

"Whilst our people suffer at the hands of crime."

Technology and resources, he said, go hand in hand with motivation but members of the national security apparatus have only received one payment of $1,000 tax-free in the last 10 to 15 years from Persad-Bissessar.

To the residents of Tunapuna he said they must no longer be scared and feel they have to pay anything demanded by the criminal elements.

"Nobody must pack up and leave any more. Because there is someone here who will fight on your behalf. Because that is all I have been doing all my life."

Fighting crime, Alexander said, is not difficult.

He appealed on behalf of the Fire Service as well.

"Give them the resources."

He added, "I want to see a better TT. I want to see a safer TT." He called on the audience to do their job on April 28.

Morris, 35, took the stage and said he was “faithful and grateful” to Persad-Bissessar and endorsed her vision to revitalise TT as the energy hub of the Caribbean.

His opponent Paray notably led the unsuccessful slate to challenge Persad-Bissessar in last year’s UNC national executive election. Paray was considered one of the dissident five along with Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dr Rai Ragbir, Rodney Charles and Dinesh Rambally who opposed Persad-Bissessar during the party's national executive elections.

The UNC has also formed a “coalition of interest” with several political entities, including the Progressive Empowerment Party and the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union. The PEP has already named its candidates for three constituencies: Phillip Edward Alexander for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West, Janice Learmond-Criqui for Diego Martin West, and Brendon Butts for Diego Martin North East. The UNC will not field candidates in Tobago.

Newsday was told some party members were disappointed by the exclusion of Lutchmedial-Ramdial, who had also been screened for the San Fernando West constituency but ultimately didn’t make the cut.

In his speech, UNC general secretary Peter Kanhai addressed the delays in naming all candidates, saying the party’s “meticulous” vetting process would ensure the selection of the strongest possible candidates for the race.

During the rally, Persad-Bissessar urged her supporters and keep the focus on the party’s vision for the future. She warned the crowd not to be distracted by critics and reaffirmed her commitment to addressing the country’s economic challenges.

“When they lash me, they lash every one of you,” she said, urging supporters to remain strong in the face of opposition.

She outlined initiatives to tackle the nation’s economic and national security issues. She also criticised the current government’s handling of the economy, claiming that the PNM had “washed their hands” of the people they were meant to serve. She said the PNM was guilty of failing to deliver on hundreds of promises but has instead imposed more hardships on citizens.

She once again promised support to the families of police officers killed while on duty and better pay and benefits for security officers.

She suggested Alexander would lead a new department called the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“We have over 60 anti-crime plans and more than 60 justice reform plans to address crime,” she said.

“We need tough people to implement these plans and again the muscle man, Roger Alexander, will be one of those persons to help us. We want someone leading the Ministry of Home Affairs who knows the system from the ground up.

“Someone who knows where the criminals are, how they operate, and how they think, and we will give him that power and the resources to shut down the criminal gangs and enterprises once and for all.”

Coalition of Interest candidates

Aranguez/St Joseph Devesh Maharaj

Arouca/Lopinot Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj

Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein

Chaguanas East Vandana Mohit

Caroni East Dr Rishad Seecheran

Diego Martin West Janice Learmond-Criqui (PEP)

Diego Martin North/East Brendon Butts (PEP)

La Brea Clyde Elder (OWTU)

La Horquetta/Talparo Phillip Watts

Laventille West Robert Mitchell (LOVE)

Mayaro Nicholas Morris

Naparima Dr Narindra Roopnarine

Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal

Point Fortin Ernesto Kesar (OWTU)

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West Phillip Edward Alexander (PEP)

Princes Town Barry Padarath

San Fernando East John Michael Alibocus

San Fernando West Dr Michael Dowlath

St Augustine Khadijah Ameen

Toco/Sangre Grande Wayne Sturge

Trincity/Maloney Richard Smith

Tunapuna Roger Alexander