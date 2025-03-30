TTFA president Edwards fully confident in Yorke

TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards expressed complete confidence in Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke following a strong and promising start to his tenure at the helm.

Yorke has been positively progressing since his appointment in November 2024 and has achieved his greatest feat thus far, having qualified the Kevin Molino-led squad for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Yorke’s troops came from a goal down in the first leg in Santiago on March 21 to usurp the hosts 2-1, and followed up with a convincing 4-0 victory at home, four days later, to affirm a coveted Gold Cup spot.

Despite kicking off his campaign as head coach with a 3-1 away loss to Saudi Arabia, Yorke has gradually progressed. He lost 1-0 to Jamaica on February 6, but churned out a 1-1 result in the second friendly against the Reggae Boyz, three days later. His other two matches were the Cuban victories.

Edwards was with the squad in both Saudi Arabia and Jamaica and was present for the home leg against Cuba. He’s single-handedly witnessed the team’s progression over the past five months.

“I would have been around the team in the last two friendly (Saudi Arabia and Jamaica) occasions,” he said.

“I would have seen the idea of the coach and what he wanted to instil on the team. Having different players, and seeing him try out different players, it was quietly optimistic in terms of our chances against Cuba and how we would play. It’s been a good journey so far, I’m seeing what he wants to do.”

Edwards described TT’s automatic Gold Cup qualification as “an important one” and was pleased to see both coach and players working in tandem with each other.

“It’s important that we continued to build on it (progression). How we qualified for this Gold Cup as well, has been the real excitement for the TT population, looking at how we dominated the two games against Cuba, despite going behind in the first leg, going back to win it and being the better team on the day. So now seeing our team qualifying in a convincing manner, straight to the Gold Cup, it’s one that everyone excited in the group.”

After TT confirmed their Gold Cup spot, the National Gas Company (NGC) committed $3 million to the local football body for a two-year period.

Edwards believes corporate TT is already seeing the team’s growth under the guidance of the former Manchester United striker, and several organisations are currently in the process of investing in their journey.

“I think the entire TT have to continue to support him. Corporate TT is coming on board. We signed the NGC deal and we are in discussions with several other corporate entities to come on and support us. I think it’s good days.

“We are doing our part at the FA to give football that energy we had in the past. People would see that. It’s everyone playing their part and continuing to support the team. We need something positive in TT currently and I’m hoping the TTFA can give the nation that, through the senior national men’s team.”

Continuous work is being done behind the scenes to help bolster TT’s player pool ahead of the Gold Cup and upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Edwards confirmed.

Currently, TT’s senior men’s football team is limited to calling on foreign-based players whose parent/s have TT lineage. However, the majority of other Caribbean territories can invite players whose grandparents have local lineage, to represent their nation on the international stage.

Yorke and former squad head coach Angus Eve made an open call in 2024 for a possible amendment to Chapter Two, section 17 (ii) of the TT Constitution, which states, “A person shall not become a citizen of TT, if at the time of his birth – (a) neither of his parents is a citizen of TT.”

Since then, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis and then-Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds (now Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister), had been assisting the process, alongside then-Attorney General Reginald Armour.

However, with Parliament now dissolved until the April 28 general elections, Edwards is confident the process will resume when the new government is installed.

“I know we had a lot of discussions with the government in terms of the ‘grandparent law’. We know it’s close because Parliament is now on pause because of elections. We continue to wait until the new government is installed and then we will address that.

“But we’ve had many discussions with the Prime Minister (Stuart Young) and the document is at the Attorney General’s office currently, and we continue to work to ensure that coach Yorke has the best possibility and pathway to qualify for the World Cup. And he will select the best players with a TT passport that will give TT the best possibility to win matches and we just have to continue to support him.”

Yorke’s next major test will be the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers versus St Kitts and Nevis on June 6, followed by another against Costa Rica on June 10.