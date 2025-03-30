Spiritual Baptists thankful for $10m donation from government

In this file photo, Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations at the Spiritual Baptist Administrative Complex in Balmain, Couva on March 30, 2024. - Ayanna Kinsale

Spiritual Baptist leader King Shepherd Ray Brathwaite says the community is thankful for the government's additional $10 million donation to assist with ongoing projects.

Proud of the faith's strides over the years, he added that he is looking forward to this year's Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day celebrations.

In 2019, the state gave Spiritual Baptists several acres of land in Couva and $10 million to assist with their projects.

Then, last year, former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley had said he planned to re-approach the Cabinet for an additional $10 million.

Fast-forward to this year, Prime Minister Stuart Young delivered on this promise.

>

At a celebratory service for Spiritual Baptists at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on March 22, Young said, “I was adamant to break the bureaucracy to ensure that at my first outing as your prime minister, coming humbly before you tonight, I would be in a position where I would be able to deliver, on behalf of the people of TT, our second contribution to your dream becoming a reality.”

Brathwaite told Sunday Newsday the money is a “much-needed injection of funds” ﻿for their sacred cathedral, administrative complex and heritage park project in Couva.

He said so far, the administrative building and carpark have been completed.

“(The carpark) is like our festival square. That's where we have major activities and where we put up our tents.”

As for the cathedral, he said the architectural design was approved and ready in 2020. But with the latest donation, he said, “We will be making decisions about the rollout very shortly.”

But he added that the cost of maintaining the existing facilities has been a bit of a challenge. Owing to this, the next proposed phase of the project includes a hub for entrepreneurs/salespeople so revenue can be earned through rent.

Asked if he felt the donation happening close to a general election (April 28) was intentional, he said no.

“That this is a fulfilment of a promise.”

He continued, “It was since 2019 this whole process started. And what (Rowley) had said was that nobody should be upset if the government helps Spiritual Baptists.”

>

But in addition to government assistance, he said he wished corporate TT helped, too.

He believes the negative stigma often attached to the faith contributes to companies being unwilling to provide sponsorship.

“Every time we go to them and say, ‘Please help us (with) a project,’ the immediate response is, ‘We do not help religious bodies,’ yet you see them helping others who are more acceptable to the social system.

Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day – March 30 annually – celebrates the repeal of the Shouters Prohibition Ordinance and the progress made by the faith over the years. The ordinance made it illegal for Spiritual Baptists to worship and practise their faith. It was repealed in 1951.

“I will say that corporate TT is a reflection of the society.

“When the ordinance was repealed, there was no conscious effort on the part of the state, at the time, to redress an act against an innocent people. That draconian ordinance came as a means to kill the faith, criminalise the people, and therefore give more power to those established churches. And as a result, that stigma of a criminalised faith remains and lingers even today. And therefore, to my mind, that is where the crux of the problem is.”

He also referenced Young’s comments on the term Shouter Baptist.

At the same ceremony at the Diplomatic Centre, Young had said the “colonial term” was cast upon a people who were simply worshipping God.

“I said let us ask our brothers and sisters in the Spiritual Baptist faith, as you meet amongst yourselves, because it is your decision to take, whether it is not something we, in 2025, should break that shackle of colonialism off of you.”

>

Reiterating that it was not up to the government, he said they should consider “being known formally, legally as the Spiritual Baptist faith.”

Although some take no issue with the term, even embracing it, Brathwaite said he still refuses to use it.

“There is no such thing as a ‘Shouter’ Baptist. Shouter was the word used by the British colonisers to criminalise us. But because of a lack of understanding, a lot of our people have misunderstood the term.”

He added, “We do shout – it’s part of our nature. But when we use ‘shouter’ in that context, you’re really speaking to that draconian vibration. So, perhaps, we should re-look at how we call ourselves because we might be attracting the same negativity against us.”

He said he is proud of the strides Spiritual Baptists have made over the years.

He also urged members of the faith to “take courage, strength and resilience of those (past leaders in the faith) whose shoulders we stand on.