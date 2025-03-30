President: Spiritual Shouter Baptists a resilient people

President Christine Kangaloo. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo is praising the resilience of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community.

In her Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day message on March 28, Kangaloo said, “Resilience is the ability to adapt successfully in the face of adversity. It is more – much more – than just the ability to endure. A resilient people know that they will rise above every challenge that life presents. They know that they have the wherewithal to remain steadfast and to persist, even when the road ahead seems impossible. A resilient people never lose sight of their goals and remain committed to achieving a brighter, more hopeful future.”

Kangaloo said this spirit of resilience is exactly what the Spiritual Baptist faithful embodied when on November 16, 1917, the Shouter Prohibition Ordinance came into being, denying them the freedom to worship, congregate and practise their beliefs.

“This oppressive law, along with the public persecution they faced, was designed to undermine the legitimacy of their faith and reinforce the colonial disdain for African customs and traditions.”

“Fortunately for all of us, Spiritual Baptists did not yield to colonial pressure. They were resilient. They held fast to their faith, meeting secretly and enduring all manner of harassment and humiliation. After years of struggle and agitation, their efforts bore fruit in 1951 – as resilience often does – when the Shouter Prohibition Ordinance was finally repealed. That victory was not the end of their fight; rather, it only fuelled their continued pursuit of religious freedom, and in 1996, Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day was declared.”

It is celebrated on March 30 every year.

Kangaloo said TT should emulate the example set by the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community.

“The struggle of the Spiritual Baptist community for recognition, justice, dignity and freedom is, at one and the same time, a source of justifiable national pride as it is of tremendous inspiration. The story of Spiritual Baptists is the story of the true power of resilience, perseverance and commitment to a common cause. As a nation, we would do well to emulate and model their example. As our country faces our own struggles and challenges, the model of the Spiritual Baptists movement is available to us to draw from the wells of our inner strength and to stare down, as they did, the perils and the dangers that confront us. Much like the Spiritual Baptists, our success as a nation hinges on our recognising and accepting that resilience is not a solitary endeavour – it is the collective effort of a people standing together, supporting one another and working in harmony toward a brighter, more prosperous future.“

The challenges we face today, Kangaloo said, may not be the same as those faced by the Spiritual Baptists, but their example of resilience remains relevant, perhaps more now than ever before.

She said, “As we observe Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day this year, let us honour the Spiritual Baptist faith by embracing and embodying their example of resilience. Let us commit to standing together and surmounting every obstacle in our path as we work towards building a country of which we can all be proud and glad.”