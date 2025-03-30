Girl with cerebral palsy sexually assaulted, Penal man held

- File photo

A 51-year-old Penal man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl with cerebral palsy at her Penal home on March 29.

According to police, the girl's father left the home around 9 pm to buy barbecue at an establishment 200 yards away. When the man returned around 9.10 pm, he found his nephew there.

The nephew said he went to the house around 9.05 pm and saw a man whom he knows forcing the girl to commit a sexual act. The nephew allegedly confronted the intruder.

Police said, around 9.16 pm the father called to make a report and Penal officers responded to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

The victim and her father were taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where an examination was done. A medical certificate was applied for on the victim's behalf.

Police said the scene was processed by crime scene investigators.

Investigations are continuing.