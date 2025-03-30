Errol Fabien among new NTA candidates

NTA political leader Gary Griffith, centre, with more of the party's candidates for the general election, at its headquarters, Mt Lambert, on March 30. - Photo by Mya Quamina

MEDIA personality and comedian Errol Fabien is among the three new candidates presented by the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) for the April 28 general election.

Fabien will contest the constituency of Point Fortin.

Alvin Cudjoe will contest the La Horquetta/Talparo seat.

Richard Thomas will vie for Port of Spain North/St Ann's West.

The NTA officially presented these candidates on March 30 at its headquarters in Mt Lambert.

