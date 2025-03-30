Edson Breedy Athletics using martial arts to help children overcome neurodiverse conditions

Dr Edson Breedy at his Abercromby Street, St Joseph gym. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

WHEN children are born with disabilities, there is often a presumption that they will be unable to function normally in society.

However, this assumption is far from accurate, as many individuals throughout history have been diagnosed with neurodiverse conditions and defied expectations, going on to achieve success.

In Trinidad, one medical doctor and martial artist has provided a way for neurodiverse children to experience life normally through martial arts.

Dr Edson Breedy, a psychiatrist, started Edson Breedy Athletics in 2016 as a way to hone his taekwondo and martial arts skills.

"There were very few adult martial artists to help me train when I was competitive, so I started an adult-only class," Breedy told Newsday during an interview at Edson Breedy Athletics, Abercromby Street, St Joseph, on March 27.

Breedy said that after the adult class began, there were demands for a children's class to be introduced.

"I eventually started the kids class, and after that a lot of parents who had special-needs children, either with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism, started pressing for classes because they had read or heard how martial arts helped children be able to focus or adapt better."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a neurodivergent is someone whose brain develops or works differently for some reason.

It means the person has different strengths and struggles from people whose brains develop or work more typically.

Some examples of conditions that fall into the neurodivergent spectrum include autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia, Tourette syndrome, Down syndrome, Angelman syndrome, obsessive–compulsive disorder and Asperger syndrome.

Breedy said due to autism and other neurodiverse conditions having a range of symptoms, there is no one specific way that martial arts helps.

"In general, neurodevelopmental conditions affect people's social-communicative skills. They also engage in repetitive behaviour.

"Martial arts helps with the social-communicative skills because it gets them to interact with other children and in a place where they follow a routine. They also get to feel seen in a society where children with autism sometimes feel or are made to feel lesser than and less intelligent."

He said through his martial arts classes, the children are allowed to perform and even elevate their ranks in their specific disciplines.

"That helps them to build their confidence. Neurodiverse people oftentimes have decreased coordination and motor skills. This helps them to build their physical strength and increase their co-ordination and allows them to perform regular tasks."

Asked how he and his coaches have adapted martial arts to cater to the needs of the special-needs children.

"First you have to make sure the environment is relatively quiet and there isn't too much excitement because one of the symptoms is sensory overload. Where you can help them relax by making sure the noise is minimal and there's no unnecessarily bright light. Coaches also make the instructions clear.

"We've found providing visual examples of anything you're trying to get them to do helps. In that way you're not leaving children who might have difficulty understanding abstract language. Sometimes they might see the verbal cue and be able to do it."

Breedy said the biggest challenge has not been the children themselves but their parents.

"We have to ensure the parents feel comfortable seeing their children not respond to things like other children would and help them to relax and stay calm. Parents have their own expectations of what they should be able to do.

"They are the ones who get nervous about what the coach is going to say and sometimes want to take their child out because they are taking too long to do something or they are causing too much 'trouble.'"

He said he and his coaches have clearly communicated to parents that they are trained for these situations and help parents feel more comfortable through these situations.

‘Be patient!’

McKenny Joseph, 36, has been coaching taekwondo for two years, a task he finds challenging but rewarding.

"Training in the sport is challenging; training kids with autism is even more challenging, but it is a welcomed challenge.

"They push you to the extent where you have to be continuously learning. You have to learn how to deal with every individual child. You have to do more research and try to understand them, as they all have their own personalities."

Joseph said martial arts helps the children, as it allows them to make efforts in following patterns and routines.

He advises parents with special-needs children to pay more attention to them.

"Listen to your child. Be patient with them and have fun with them. Once they have fun doing things, they will want to do it."

Jordan Drakes, 20, has a black belt in taekwondo and has been training in the discipline for seven years. Drakes said he has been a coach for the last three years and finds the challenge of training special-needs children a wonderful journey.

"It's a unique change. It's like, how do I get them to pay attention? How do I get them to come here and learn something without having them just run about the place?

"The class has made them more active and increased their physical attributes. They also learn discipline, like respect and kindness."

He too advised parents to be patient with their special-needs children.

Scherzon Smith, is the father of six-year-old Szerelem who is “mild-moderate” on the autism spectrum.

Smith said his son has been attending classes for close to a year, and he has seen major results.

"The class has made Szerelem a lot more confident. His co-ordination has improved.

"What I admire is that this is a very challenging exercise for anyone. The coaches are really patient with him. He usually takes a while to settle, but when he does, he tries his best."

And not only is Smith seeing physical benefits but social ones too.

"He has also built friendships in the class. If they see each other outside of class, they actually run to each other and hug each other. I am seeing all-round benefits."

Smith said his son's biggest challenge is battling his neurodiverse condition.

"Sometimes instructors would be performing a particular exercise, and he would probably do part of it and go off on his own.

"I think that it is indicative of children on the spectrum."

He applauded the coaches for being understanding and patient with his son and gave an example.

"When they were grading last week, the coaches were very understanding. Szerelem hasn't reached the stage yet where he could be graded.

"My hope is soon enough, when they have grading again, he can get his actual white belt."

He too emphasises patience.

"I have found that has helped quite a lot. I have little or no expectations as to where or what he should and should not do.

"I just enjoy the moment and give him the support because I know he feeds off me. Being consistent is also the key because they build and feed on that. He looks forward to the class even though he doesn't feel like coming to it. But once he knows he has to come to the class, his whole temperament changes."