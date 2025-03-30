Defence Force open 15-point lead atop TT Premier League

Defence Forec FC striker Brent Sam (9) celebrates scoring the opening goal against San Juan Jabloteh, on March 28, 2025 during the Tier I TT Premier Football League match, at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, Phase II La Horquetta, - courtesy Defence Force FC

LEAGUE leaders Defence Force remain unbreakable after extending their flawless run to 13 in as many matches courtesy of a 3-1 victory over San Juan Jabloteh at Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground on March 28.

In the feature match of the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one double-header, striker Brent Sam put the Army/Coast Guard combination ahead in the 29th minute.

Seven minutes later, Jabloteh’s Elijah Seecharan pulled one back for the third-placed team to level the score heading into the half-time break.

At the resumption, Cassim Kellar restored Defence Force’s lead in the 69th minute before returning winger Reon Moore capped off the comfortable win with a goal in the 75th.

The result kept Defence Force sailing atop the standings on 39 points, with their nearest rivals AC Port of Spain, Jabloteh and Central FC, in second, third and fourth respectively, all on 24 points.

Central FC had a chance to reduce the deficit on March 29, when they took on Eagles FC after press time at the Arima Velodrome while AC PoS also hope to stay in the hunt when they face Caledonia AIA at Ken Cooke Ground (Police Barracks) in St James on March 30.

In the earlier contest at La Horquetta, Club Sando left it late and eked out a 1-0 triumph via a Luke Phillips winner, four minutes into second half extra time. The result sank the home fans with just seconds to go before the final whistle.

The result for the South team (18 pts) kept them in seventh place on the standings while hosts Rangers (13 pts) remain in eighth.

Also in action at the Velodrome on March 29, from 5 pm, were struggling Prisons FC and Point Fortin Civic, both on six points each.

And on March 30, Police FC (22 pts) can climb into second position if they bag three points against ninth-placed 1976 FC Phoenix (12 pts) of Tobago. A victory for Police would propel them into second, but only if Central FC lose against Eagles the day before.

Capping off this weekend’s matches are AC PoS versus Caledonia AIA (19 pts) at Ken Cooke Grounds from 7 pm.