﻿Chaguanas mayor raises safety concern about highway widening project

A segment of the expanded Solomon Hochoy Highway in Chaguanas. - Lincoln Holder

The Chaguanas mayor as well as the president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) have both raised concerns over the recently completed highway extension project done by the Ministry of Works and Transport. They are urging immediate action to address several critical issues.

A statement from Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed said he wanted to observe the situation and hear from drivers who regularly use that road before commenting.

"There are some glaring issues that need to be addressed. Let's talk about the southbound lanes. Right now, we have a three-lane highway that suddenly narrows to two lanes on the flyover, only to widen back to three immediately afterwards," he said.

"This configuration makes no sense. It is causing unnecessary congestion and creating a frustrating bottleneck for motorists. If work is still ongoing to create that third lane on the flyover, then I urge the Ministry of Works to speed things up. But if this is the final design, then it's a serious problem, and we need to revisit it with urgency."

His statement came a day after line minister Rohan Sinanan and Minister in the Ministry Richie Sookhai, together with officials from the Programme for Enhancing Roads Efficiency (PURE) Unit, were seen in a Facebook video touring the widened section of the highway.

The ministry expressed satisfaction with the project, sharing a "traffic forecast" of smooth commutes from Chaguanas to Chase Village.

The ministry boasted that people can expect faster travel times, with a high chance of reduced congestion.

However, the mayor charged that another pressing concern was the quality of the new lanes.

"You do not have to be an engineer to notice something wrong beneath the surface. The newer lanes are noticeably bumpier than the older ones, and this raises serious questions about the quality of the work done," Mohammed said.

"If there are underlying issues with the foundation or the materials used, then it's only a matter of time before this becomes an even bigger problem. This must be addressed now before it compromises the long-term safety and durability of the road."

Mohammed continued to complain that at night, the line markings were chaotic on the northbound side of the flyover.

"This creates serious confusion for drivers and increases the risk of accidents. The old lines should have been properly removed, not just painted over," he said.

"These are critical issues, and they cannot be ignored. When we invest in infrastructure, we expect it to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance safety – not to create more problems."

He called on the ministry to fix the issues urgently.

Mohammed said, "We all want to see progress, but that progress must be done right. Because at the end of the day, it's the safety and well-being of our citizens that matter most."

Similarly, Baldath Maharaj, the president of Chaguanas chamber, called for improvement. He also acknowledged the positive aspects of the highway extension, particularly the traffic flow improvement.

"While we have seen some improvement in traffic flow, particularly for motorists travelling from north to south, it is clear that additional work is required before the full benefits of this project can be realised," Maharaj said.

"The easing of congestion has not significantly benefited Chaguanas and its surrounding areas. The core challenge remains the heavy east-west traffic that continues to create bottlenecks for commuters and businesses operating in and around Chaguanas."

Maharaj recommended that overpasses be constructed at key intersections along the highway to improve east-west connectivity.

He recalled that the chamber discussed the way forward about two years ago with the Ministry.

In those discussions, he said the chamber recommended key infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of overpasses to improve east-west connectivity.

"The existing infrastructure is not sufficient and minor changes in traffic flow would not solve the problem. The chamber strongly recommends that two strategically placed overpasses be constructed to facilitate smoother east-west movement," Maharaj said.

"These overpasses will help alleviate traffic delays for residents, business owners, and commuters who rely on efficient access to Chaguanas, ensuring that our commercial hub remains accessible and continues to thrive."

He urged the ministry to take these considerations into account as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the nation's road network.

"Infrastructure projects should not only focus on improving long-distance travel but must also address regional connectivity to support economic growth and development in central Trinidad," he said.

He said the chamber remains committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that our infrastructure investments deliver meaningful and lasting benefits for the business community and the public.