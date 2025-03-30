Alvin Ailey II to make debut with Revelations

Alvin Ailey II dance company comes to TT for the first time in August. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago will host the globally celebrated Alvin Ailey II dance company for the first time this August.

Known as The Next Generation of Dance, Ailey II is set to perform its acclaimed repertoire – including Alvin Ailey’s timeless masterpiece Revelations – at Queen’s Hall on August 27, “in a momentous performance that promises to uplift, inspire, and transform.”

Presented by Plié for the Arts, in partnership with the National Dance Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NDATT), the event marks the Caribbean debut of the New York-based company outside of Jamaica and signals a new era of artistic collaboration across the region.

“This is a major cultural milestone for the Caribbean,“ said Alette Liz Williams, president of the NDATT, in a news release on March 27,

“NDATT is honoured to stand alongside Plié for the Arts in welcoming the illustrious Alvin Ailey II to our shores. This collaboration is not just an event—it is a landmark in our collective efforts to redefine what is possible for dancers in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean.”

She added, “Partnerships of this calibre signal the beginning of what we envision as a new movement: one that connects our artists to world-class institutions, cultivates lifelong pathways in the arts, and affirms the Caribbean’s place in the global dance conversation. We see this as the start of a generational shift – where excellence is nurtured, opportunity is multiplied, and the dreams of our dancers are no longer deferred, but actively pursued and achieved.”

Ailey II, founded in 1974 by legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey, merges the energy of the country’s most promising early-career dancers with the creative power of emerging choreographers. Under the artistic direction of Francesca Harper, the company continues Ailey’s pioneering mission to make dance accessible to all. Critics from The New Yorker have praised the company for its “off-the-charts energy,” while the New York Times describes it as “second to none.”

March 30 marks the anniversary of Alvin Ailey’s first performance in 1958, when he and a group of young Black modern dancers debuted at New York’s 92nd Street YM-YWHA as Alvin Ailey and Company. That moment ignited a cultural shift that reshaped American modern dance and elevated Black artistry globally. Nearly seven decades later, the arrival of Ailey II in Trinidad and Tobago carries forward that legacy – bridging generations, transcending borders, and bringing Ailey’s transformative vision to the Caribbean stage.

This performance will be the headline event of AMALGAMATION 2025, a cross-Caribbean initiative by Plié for the Arts to provide world-class exposure, professional mentorship, and scholarship opportunities to regional dancers. More than just a performance, Ailey II’s presence in Trinidad and Tobago will include free master classes, workshops, and dance talk seminars in Trinidad, creating unprecedented opportunities for local dancers, teachers, and choreographers.

“We believe that giving Caribbean artists direct access to global professionals who are living their dreams allows them to envision a future in which they too can excel at the highest level,” said Marisa Benain, founder and artistic director of Plié for the Arts. “Bringing Alvin Ailey II to Trinidad and Tobago is more than a show—it’s a step forward for our entire creative ecosystem.”

Since its inception in 2016, AMALGAMATION has operated primarily from Jamaica. This 2025 staging expands its footprint, turning a long-held dream into reality by bringing together Caribbean islands in artistic unity. It is also the first time a US dance company of this prestige will not only perform but engage directly with dancers from Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean.

Both entities are hoping that this can be the spark to establish a regional memorandum of understanding with the Alvin Ailey organisation – an initiative that could secure long-term developmental opportunities, scholarships, and exchange programs for Caribbean artists.

The release said, “Audiences can expect the soul-stirring elegance of Revelations – the most-watched modern dance work in the world – alongside innovative contemporary works from a diverse slate of choreographers. The company’s last reviews were effusive.“

“The entire company looks terrific. Clearly, the future is theirs,” said the New York Times

“Wow factor aplenty,” added the Scotland Herald.

Whether you are a dance lover, educator, artist, policymaker, or cultural enthusiast, this is an event not to miss, the release said.