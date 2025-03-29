UTT cop Steve Sarjeant, Jean Pierre knockout netball titles

UTT GS Afiesha Noel jumps to catch a pass against Jabloteh during Courts All Sectors Netball Premiership league at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena on January 25, 2024 in Tacarigua, Trinidad. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) added two more Courts All Sectors Netball League titles to the 2025 haul after capturing the Steve Sarjeant (premiership) and Jean Pierre (championship) challenge knockout titles on March 27.

At the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua, the tertiary team dominated both finals to carry their season’s tally to four.

Against Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) in the Steve Sarjeant title match, UTT schooled UTC 85-25. Shaniya Morgan was in a no-nonsense mood as she scored 59 of her 73 attempts on goal. Kalifa McCollin Lopez also scored 26 from 33.

Getting on the scoresheet for runners-up UTC were Liliah Matthews (eight), Genesis Clifford (seven), Roannta Dalrymple (six) and Crystal Noel Cockburn (four).

UTT started strongly and led 25-7 at the end of the first quarter, before increasing their lead to 43-13 at the half. After the third segment, UTT were beyond reach at 66-18, and cruised home in the final period.

In their respective semi-finals, UTT defeated Metal Industries Company (MIC) 57-35 while UTC got past Jabloteh 59-27.

In the Jean Pierre trophy match, UTT showed mettle against MIC and held on to a 48-45 result. MIC held a slim one-point lead (9-8) at the end of the first quarter, but UTT reversed the advantage by half-time, to grab a 20-19 lead.

MIC, however, rallied in the third quarter and took a two-point lead (28-26), but UTT showed resilience in the final segment to claim victory.

Scoring for the victors were Jelissa Goodridge (34), Aquila Blugh (13) and Dacia Benjamin (one), while Tiffy Gonzalez (28) and Erica Job (17) were MIC’s scorers.

And in the alternative divisional knockout finals, Defence Force doused Fire Youth 23-17 for the crown. The Army team held a narrow one-point (10-9) advantage at the half-time break but upped the ante later on to seal a comfortable win.

Maria LaFoucade (17) was Defence Force’s top scorer alongside Empress Pivette (six). Scoring for Fire Youth were Karissa Grant (15) and Nathalyla Fletcher (two).