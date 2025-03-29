US deports 11 nationals back to Trinidad and Tobago

The Ministry of National Security has confirmed that 11 people, out of 14, were deported from the United States to Trinidad and Tobago, and they arrived at Piarco International Airport on March 28.

In a release on March 29, the ministry said ten men and one woman were met by local immigration authorities and were processed within the established protocols.

The woman was arrested by police on two outstanding warrants.

"The government of TT received advanced notice from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) via the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs on March 21," the release said.

"An international commercial air transport permit for the chartered flight was applied for on March 24 and was granted by the Civil Aviation Authority on March 25 to facilitate the return of the deportees."

The release said local law enforcement was working closely with US counterparts on the deported nationals, and all measures were put in place for their reintegration into society.

The government of TT said it remains committed to upholding national security and public safety while ensuring due process is followed according to the laws.