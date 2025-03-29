TTFA official on Asha James' senior-team concerns: Don't worry, just be ready

TT's Asha James, left, runs at a Guyana player during a Concacaf World Cup qualifierin 2022, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. -File photo

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) director of women’s football Jinelle James has said plans are afoot to get the Women Warriors ready for their 2025 Concacaf Women’s Nations League campaign, set to kick off in six months.

James was responding to questions from Newsday on the senior team’s preparations, after foreign-based TT midfielder Asha James posted a statement to social media, claiming the women’s team were not being given “a proper chance.”

James wrote, “Another FIFA women’s window approaches (March 31 to April 8)…and not even a local camp for players. Still no coach and it’s basically April. Seven months out before Concacaf competition. Give us a proper chance…give us a good coach and please not who we hearing about be for reals. Nepotism we not on that. The women don’t aspire to go to the World Cup too or awuh?”

However, the TTFFA official downplayed her namesake's concerns, saying things are being put in place and that players ought not to worry as there was sufficient time before the Nations League.

“Things are being done,” James said. “I think, pretty soon, information about the women’s team and how it will proceed will come out shortly. Things are being organised. It’s just that the team is in transition and there’s so many different things to make sure we have in place before we get them together. We have to make sure things are properly organised and pretty soon the women’s team will have their campaign start.”

The Concacaf Women’s Nations League is set to kick off in late September/early October.

“I can’t say too much at this time but everything will be sorted out and information will be shared accordingly.”

James said women’s players may be feeling a bit left out after the national men’s team, led by Dwight Yorke, sealed Concacaf Gold Cup qualification on March 25. The men's team have been quite active since Yorke took the helm in November 2024 with three friendlies vs Saudi Arabia and Jamaica (twice) before a two-leg playoff against Cuba with a spot in the Gold Cup at stake.

James said, “There will be a feeling of frustration, especially given... the men’s campaign. The fact of the matter is, they start at different calendar times. Nobody hasn’t forgotten about the women’s team at all.”

She urged local- and foreign-based players to, “Just focus on what you need to do, and once the team calls, just be ready.

Regarding the national team’s coaching and technical staff, the TTFA official said that no coach nor staff is currently assigned.

“The thing is, because of all the hurrah with the men’s team, some of them may have started to feel a little antsy thinking we’ve forgotten the women. We haven’t. The way of the world and how football is going, no one is going to train, train and train. When you get called in, just make sure you’re fit and ready to play.”

Currently, the TT women’s Under-17s are gearing up for a hectic week of activity as they prepare to face world powerhouse USA, El Salvador and Honduras in the Concacaf Women’s U17 Qualifiers final round.

On March 31, the TT U17s take on USA at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva from 7 pm, with Honduras versus El Salvador from 4 pm.

TT U17s meet El Salvador on April 2 from the same time, while Honduras face USA in the earlier contest. The final round concludes on April 5 when TT face Honduras in the second match, following the 4 pm fixture between USA and El Salvador.

Asked for an update on the TT U17s, James said, “They are in camp currently preparing and putting on the final touches. Monday. God’s willing, we have Goliath to deal with, so they just have to go out and put their best foot forward. The game is played on the day. Soon enough everything will start with the women’s campaign.”