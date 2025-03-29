Suspect charged for head found in cooler

Joanne Estick -

Police have arrested and charged a labourer for the murder of Joanne Estick whose head was found in a cooler in Siparia on March 13.

Newsday understands the charges were laid by WPC George on March 29 and the suspect is scheduled to appear before a magistrate sometime next week.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three conducted investigations and were led by Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj, Insp Teeluck and Sgt Bridgemohan.

The suspect lives in Ste Madeleine and Sennon Village, Siparia.

Estick's head was found at Sennon Village No 3 after police responded to reports of a bag by the roadside covered in flies.

An autopsy concluded she died when her head was chopped off.

The rest of her body has not been found. Newsday understands searches are still under way, particularly at pig farms.

Estick was the mother of one and grandmother of three.