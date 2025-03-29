Sixx gang leader to sue state when SoE ends

Attorney Pamela Elder, SC. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

WELL-KNOWN attorney Pamela Elder, SC, says when the state of emergency (SoE) ends on April 13, she will take legal action against the State on behalf of two men who were held under detention orders issued during the SoE.

“Breach of constitutional rights, unlawful arrest, unlawful detention. We have already sent out pre-action letters and we will be bringing proceedings,” Elder told Newsday.

Asked about the future of these detainees, on March 27, during a police media briefing at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin said the police intend to convert these detention orders to prosecution.

“We are looking at presently ensuring that a large number of these people are prosecuted. Our intention is to convert these detention orders into prosecution. As we continue to come down to the end, we are putting all necessary things in place to make that a reality.”

But Elder said this will not deter her from taking legal action.

“My legal proceedings would be for the entire period of detention, which I’m claiming was wrongful. But it’s based on my peculiar circumstances. I don’t know about the other detainees.”

In any event, Elder was unaware of anyone being charged and added she does not expect it will change anything.

“If they have been charged, I don’t see why the detention should have continued. But I’m not aware of any who have been charged. Remember, this is preventative detention. It was to prevent them from committing an offence.”

Speaking at the police passing out parade at the Police Academy in St James on March 28, National Security Minister Marvin Gonzales said the fate of people held under SoE detention orders would depend on State attorneys examining evidence “on a case by case basis” to decide if charges are to be laid.

‘TYSON’ TO SUE

Elder said one of her clients who intends to sue is Calvin “Tyson” Lee whom the State claimed in a detention order is a leader in the Sixx gang.

Lee was detained on January 21 in accordance with the Emergency Powers Regulations to prevent him from “acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety or public order or the defence of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The order dated January 17, and published in Legal Notice #16 in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette, was signed by then security minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

It said Lee, “has been credibly identified as the leader of a known criminal organisation known as the SIXX gang, and as the person planning and intending to execute violent retaliatory reprisals or other violent actions involving the use of high-powered weapons and explosives, following an attempted hit on his life and the murder of his associate Trevor Williams on 28th December 2024.”

Williams, who was said to be a gang member, was among a group of men who were ambushed by gunmen on December 28 while leaving the Besson Street Police Station.

His death is believed to have prompted a killing spree that resulted in six people being shot dead in 48 hours and the government declaring the SoE on December 30.

The government said it advised the President to declare the SoE out of concern over reprisals that could lead to more deaths and endanger the public.

Lee was arrested that morning and released on January 4 under house arrest before being held by detention order less than three weeks later. He has been in custody since and, as of March 12, is among 43 people for whom detention orders have been issued.