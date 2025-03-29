San Juan taxi driver sentenced for sexual assault on girl, 14

- File photo

A San Juan taxi driver will serve seven years in prison for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, over a decade ago.

Nigel Toussaint was convicted of two counts of having sex with a minor and buggery at his judge-only trial before Justice Kathy-Ann Waterman-Latchoo.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Dylan Martin and Naira Boodran, Toussaint attacked the girl twice in February 2012.

The first incident occurred after she left steelpan practice and took a taxi home. Toussaint, who was 23 years old, picked up the girl and her friend, who were both dressed in school uniforms. After dropping her friend off, Toussaint, who knew the victim from before as he is the uncle of one of her other friends, drove to a desolate area where he committed the acts.

He then dropped her off at her street corner after she promised not to tell her mother.

The second incident took place weeks later when he picked her up at the taxi stand, took her to his home.

She eventually told her mother. Toussaint was charged after she was medically examined.

He did not testify at his trial but had his mother testify in his defence but admitted in cross-examination, she could not provide an alibi for him.

Justice Waterman-Latchoo sentenced him to seven years in prison for each of the sexual offences to run concurrently. This means he would only serve seven years.

Waterman-Latchoo ordered him to register as a sex offender within a week of his release. He was also ordered to report to the police every three months for five years. The Commissioner of Police was ordered to publish his name and details of his conviction on the Public Sex Offender Website within 14 days.