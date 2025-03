Safety tips

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: People, we begin a long weekend today. Four days exactly. Here are some safety suggestions:

* Never drink and drive.

* Wear appropriate gear if cycling.

* Look both ways before crossing the road.

* Take precautions to prevent break-in of home. Secure doors and windows.

>

* Check smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

* Supervise children closely.

My safety, your safety are our responsibility.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town