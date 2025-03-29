Patriotic Front announces more candidates

Patriot Front political leader Mickela Panday -

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has announced an additional 13 candidates to contest the April 28 general election.

The party made the announcement in a statement on March 28.

PF political leader Mickela Panday has expressed the party's intention to contest all 41 constituencies in the election.

At a news conference in Scarborough to announce the party's Tobago East and Tobago West candidates, Panday was confident about the PF's election chances.

"You don’t enter a fight to lose, you enter a fight to win. We are entering an election to win; we intend to win. We will win." Party officials said the PF has selected 27 candidates to date.

On March 18, Prime Minister Stuart Young advised President Christine Kangaloo to dissolve the Parliament and announced the election will take place on April 28. Nomination day is April 4.

Patriotic Front candidates announced on March 28.

Steffon Boodooram – Barataria/San Juan

Kerron Brathwaite – St Ann's East

Wade Caruth – Tobago East

Rekeisha Francois – La Horquetta/Talparo

Carla Garcia – La Brea

Imran Gokool – Couva South

Aleksei Henry – Tunapuna

Andrew Hosein – Caroni Central

Jamel J.N. Hunte – Trincity/Maloney

Jemina Lezama – Arima

Amzad Mohammed – Tabaquite

Curtis Ramjitsingh – Caroni East

Nnika Ramnanan – San Fernando West