Mario's customers share memories

Specially-created memory standees #MyMariosMemories are installed at specific locations for customers to create their Mario's memories. -

The Mario's Pizza family is celebrating and honouring the legacy of its late founder Richard Harford with a campaign that encourages loyal customers to highlight their fondest Mario's memories.

Harford, who passed away in March 2024, left behind a brand of quality food products which was established in 1972.

The My Mario's Memories campaign in March focused on treasured memories of families and friends enjoying the taste of Mario's products.

CEO of Mario's Pizza Roger Harford said in a media release, "This year we remember my father, our founder, Richard Harford, whose passion built the Mario's legacy we all love. Since 1972, Mario's Pizza has been more than just great food – it's been a place of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.

"So we want to celebrate our dedicated team this month, even as we honour my father and remember all the great moments and memories that have made Mario's a virtual extension of your kitchens at home and included the Mario's family as part of your own."

The #MyMariosMemories challenge began online and encourages customers to post and share their favourite memories at Mario's Pizza with photos and videos.

The Mario's Pizza pages on social media will display archived photos, historical info and key milestones achieved along the journey.

Additionally, several popular influencers will also share their Mario's memories and customers will be randomly awarded prizes in stores around the country, all collated with the hashtag: #MyMariosMemories, the release said.

Customers are further encouraged to create even more Mario's memories with specially-created memory standees installed at specific locations. There will also be special giveaways.

For a limited-time, there will be a Founder's Special discounted pricing on a classic menu item in tribute to the late Harford, the release said. Harford 's favourite pizza combination included beef, onions, pineapple and mushrooms, thus the Founder's Special menu will be available for a limited time for $99.