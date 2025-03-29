Leonce’s explanation does not quite cut it

Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: When a public official is linked to a foreign-registered company, the people deserve more than just a dismissive wave of the hand.

In the case of Housing and Rural Development Minister Adrian Leonce, his recent explanation regarding his past directorship in a UK-registered company falls short of the transparency and accountability citizens should expect.

Yes, Leonce claims everything was above board – legal, declared, and unrelated to his public office. But legality is only one piece of the puzzle. The deeper issue is optics and trust.

When you step into public service, especially at the ministerial level, your personal and professional past become matters of public concern. Vague explanations or technical justifications don’t reassure a sceptical public. They raise eyebrows.

We live in an age where corruption, cronyism, and shady dealings have become far too familiar in politics, not just in TT, but globally. This isn’t about one man or one company – it’s about the principle of full disclosure.

Saying “nothing to see here” isn’t enough any more. We need leaders who understand that transparency is not a threat to power, but a pillar of it. Minister Leonce had an opportunity to lead by example – to be fully open and detailed. Instead, we got a carefully worded statement that raised more questions than it answered.

Until public officials start treating these matters with the seriousness they deserve, public trust will remain fragile – and rightfully so. The people of TT deserve better than vague answers. We deserve clarity.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas