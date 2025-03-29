IDA candidate: Tobago in a terrible state

IDA Tobago East candidate Gerard Balfour - Photos courtesy IDA

Cultural ambassador Gerard Balfour and party PRO Kaye Trotman are the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) candidates for the Tobago East and West seats respectively in the April 28 general election.

The candidates were unveiled by IDA political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus during a ceremony at the IDA’s headquarters in Scarborough on March 28.

Speaking during the unveiling, Tsoiafatt-Angus said the moment has been long awaited, even as the candidates have already been on the ground meeting constituents in electoral districts.

“These are not just two names on a ballot box, these are two leaders whose lives reflect the heartbeat of this island and I dare say the country, because we are half the country.

"We didn’t just choose two people that wanted to run in a race, we chose a balance – a balance of male and female, youthful energy and wisdom, academic depth and creative vision, because Tobago deserves leadership that looks, sounds and thinks like all of us. They are not above the people, they are of the people.”

Bon Accord resident Trotman said the upcoming election is not just another political contest.

“This election is a battle for Tobago’s future and that is why I am stepping forward under the banner of the IDA issuing an SOS – a clarion call for us – to save our space and save ourselves.”

Balfour who hails from the village of Mason Hall said he has been paying attention to the general landscape and the happenings in the Tobago space, some of which affect him personally.

“In light of this, I made a conscious decision as everyone should, to now get directly involved in making a change. Throughout my life, I’ve been paying attention to all political parties that are presenting themselves. Looking at their practices, habits, interest and intents for Tobago and Tobagonians, I see no silver lining, the rate that we’re going at, Tobago is in a very terrible state.”

He said within the last 18 months the IDA has created a platform for those youths desirous of representation to step into the realm.

“For this, this is why I stand with the IDA today, because there is no other party. While everybody scampers for votes, the IDA is educating free thinkers, enabling you and educating you. It is time to get down to serious business – Tobago people business.”