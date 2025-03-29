Gonzales vows to restore safety to Trinidad and Tobago

ON THE GO: New police officers march during their passing out parade on Friday at the Police Academy in St James. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of National Security Marvin Gonzales promised to secure the country so people could walk the streets in safety, in his feature address to the passing out parade for batch two of 2024 of the police service. It was held on March 28 at the Police Academy, St James.

After seven months of rigorous training, some 96 recruits graduated as police officers, both men and women. As of Friday, there were 97 murders committed in the country for the year, including three between Thursday and Friday.

"Together we will build a stronger Trinidad and Tobago," he said, saying the Government supports all efforts of law enforcement.

"The criminals cannot defeat our efforts. The children deserve a safer TT, and by the help of God and with your commitment to national service, we will restore TT to a place where every citizen will be able to walk our street in safety. We are deserving of this."

He gave the results of recent "targeted operations", an apparent reference to activities during the current state of emergency (SoE) which runs from December 30, 2024, to April 13. Gonzales said the authorities have seized 165 illegal firearms, 3,564 bullets, 446 kg of marijuana, 3.4 kg of cocaine and 80 grammes of ecstasy.

The police have undertaken 22,148 mobile patrols, 1,473 foot patrols, and 14,837 traffic operations, he added.

"These efforts have helped curb violence and criminal activity in TT."

The SoE period has seen the police raise their public profile and work had to build public trust in them, he said.

Gonzales used the occasion to pay tribute to former minister of national security Fitzgerald Hinds recalling his dedication and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation. He also saluted the efforts of the police recruits in their training, plus their trainers at the academy.

To the recruits, Gonzales said, "Congratulations, and may you serve with distinction and may you serve with pride.

Otherwise, he said modern policing must now take account of global trends such as cyber crime, threats linked to pandemics and climate change, plus developments in geo-politics and technological changes. The police service must be constantly evolving to meet the needs of modern policing, Gonzales advised.

In addition, he said the police must champion justice, fairness and respect for human rights, and ensure they foster trust, protect the vulnerable and ensure every citizen feels safe. Saying this was now a critical time, Gonzales said, "The expectations on you are very high."

Talking to reporters later, the minister said the call-out of the defence force reserve has been extended. He remarked that he had graduated as a police office 25 years ago. Asked about talks between Prime Minister Stuart Young and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the Venezuela-based criminal group Tren de Aragua, he said it was "a very serious matter." He said, "It was discussed at Cabinet yesterday and at the appropriate time the Prime Minister will speak more on that."

Those present at the event included Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin, DCP Curt Simon, DCP Natasha George and DCP Suzette Martin.

In the parade, recruits fell in under the direction of Insp Jerome Jagroop-Oxford, with the police band being led by Sup Wayne Guerra and the parade being commanded by Snr Sup Alicia Henry. The most outstanding recruit was PC S Mollah, one of 15 awardees.