Former CIC principal claims bullying incident falsified

Former CIC principal Fr Anthony de Verteuil -

Former St Mary's College (CIC) principal Father Anthony de Verteuil says he has forgiven those whom he believes have “resurrected” a bullying incident at the school 33 years ago “in the interest of politics.”

Delivering the sermon during Mass at the Living Water Community, Port of Spain, on March 29, De Verteuil alluded to the incident in which a former student Imran Khan allegedly “clubbed” his then schoolmate Stuart Young when they were both students of the school in 1992. A report in the TnT Mirror claimed Khan was reportedly expelled after the incident.

It was alleged that Young, Trinidad and Tobago’s current prime minister and others had been bullying Khan for several years at the school. On one occasion, Khan retaliated by hitting Young with a baton on his head.

The issue arose after Young was sworn in as the country’s eighth prime minister at President’s House, St Ann’s, on March 17.

Young, who was later questioned about the alleged incident at the post-Cabinet news conference on March 20, did not accept culpability for his role in the incident, but described it as “very unfortunate, very traumatic.”

>

He said he was sorry for any child who has to endure bullying.

In his homily, De Verteuil, which emphasised the importance of forgiveness and the power of prayer, told listeners about the incident where “one boy clubbed another on the head.

De Verteuil did not call names but said he forgave the student who attacked the other.

He also recalled he had investigated the matter.

“After investigating, I can say that in the interest of justice and of compassion, I did not suspend him. I did not expel him. I did not stop him from doing his exams. I did not punish him in any way,” he said.

The former principal said he deliberately did not place any record of the incident on the school’s files.

“I was happy to acknowledge him as a St Mary’s College boy in good standing – the joy of being obliged I can even say to forgive. But today, 33 years later, in the interest of politics, the incident has been resurrected. “

Once more, he said, “I have the happiness of forgiveness.

“It’s in this falsified version of events that those who lied, those who slandered, those who led into error persons who were eager to say evil, I forgive you all and I hope God will forgive you.

>

“So I pray now for you. May God enlighten your mind. May his face shine on you. May he give light to your mind and before your death replace the bitterness and the sadness in your heart. My love and my peace. So be it.”

De Verteuil told the congregation that forgiveness is a blessing from God “and an even greater grace is that of forgiving brothers and sisters, to be forgiven is indeed a blessing from God and an even greater grace is that of forgiving – forgiving with a happiness if it is your enemy, of keeping red hot coals on his head. The joy of forgiving.”

De Verteuil, in his sermon, also bemoaned the country’s worsening crime situation.

“We live in a society where crime and violence and hatred flourish. It seems to get worse every day.”

He acknowledged the feelings of emptiness that people experience when they or their loved ones are violated and even killed.

“When you are abused, when you are mugged, when your child is killed, how can you find closure, how are you going to be at peace once more?”

The priest called for unity in the fight against crime.

“First of all, we should, all of us, do our best to get the authorities to banish crime from our country, completely, to ensure justice and swift justice, even compensation for things that are being forced upon us.”

But he warned, “Do not seek vengeance yourself. That’s not the way for closure. The Holy Spirit speak to you, today, from the scriptures – never, never try to get revenge. Leave that, my friends to God.”

>

De Verteuil urged worshippers to “Conquer evil with good. Show forgiveness and kindness to your enemy, thus you heap red hot coals on your enemy's head. God will reward you.”

Referring to an old German proverb, De Verteuil added, “The man who wields his sword of vengeance will be the first wounded by the sword.”